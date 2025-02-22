Paving the Way

Maine has been way out on the radical fringe of the trans delusion. No wonder the governor, Janet Mills is so dug in on this issue. She has…
Let's help her lose and reclaim a great state from Progressive tyranny
  
It is up to you and me to make them stop.
Before the national emergency for the thing they called COVID 19 was declared in 2020, the vaunted MRNA mad scientist technology that was poised to make…
  
I guess we all have wrecked immune systems now because of exposure to the first bioweapon, injecting the government-provided countermeasure…
I am not happy about it
  
Time Magazine article from December 11, 2020 just after the Emergency Use Authorization for the COVID 19 Vaccine was granted by the Food and…
Trying to decipher who did what, when, and why to do my part to support any upcoming investigations of this crime.
  
COVID 19 Task Force Coordinator Birx now says the COVID Vaccine should only have been rolled out for people that were at risk for severe…
Therefore It is a therapeutic, not a vaccine.
  
President Trump needs to declare Martial Law to find the millions of people that are stealing money from taxpayers via fraudulent Social…
A social security tax holiday for the honest citizens is also necessary
  
Problem solved: FDA can withdraw its approval for a specific medical countermeasure at any time.
That time is now.
  
What is the positive vision for Europe?
Question posed by Vice President J.D. Vance in Munich
  
What will replace DEI?
The Progressive power center of the Democratic Party launched its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion immersion program during the tenure of President…
  
The components of the international ordered system are trying to survive. Populist revolutionary forces are trying to eliminate them. The…
A systems analysis
  
President Trump: The Israel and COVID 19 Vaccine Apologist
According apparently to our current President, the state of Israel can do no wrong and the MRNA COVID 19 Vaccines are wonderful.
  
Revolution of Common Sense
I am honored to be in the war for common sense with Steve Bannon
  
