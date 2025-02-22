Paving the Way
Maine has been way out on the radical fringe of the trans delusion. No wonder the governor, Janet Mills is so dug in on this issue. She has…
Let's help her lose and reclaim a great state from Progressive tyranny
7 hrs ago
Paving the Way
8
Paving the Way
Maine has been way out on the radical fringe of the trans delusion. No wonder the governor, Janet Mills is so dug in on this issue. She has a lot to lose.
Notes
4
It is up to you and me to make them stop.
Before the national emergency for the thing they called COVID 19 was declared in 2020, the vaunted MRNA mad scientist technology that was poised to make…
Feb 21
Paving the Way
2
Paving the Way
It is up to you and me to make them stop.
Notes
I guess we all have wrecked immune systems now because of exposure to the first bioweapon, injecting the government-provided countermeasure…
I am not happy about it
Feb 20
Paving the Way
5
Paving the Way
I guess we all have wrecked immune systems now because of exposure to the first bioweapon, injecting the government-provided countermeasure, or exposure to shedding from someone else.
Notes
2
Time Magazine article from December 11, 2020 just after the Emergency Use Authorization for the COVID 19 Vaccine was granted by the Food and…
Trying to decipher who did what, when, and why to do my part to support any upcoming investigations of this crime.
Feb 19
Paving the Way
Paving the Way
Time Magazine article from December 11, 2020 just after the Emergency Use Authorization for the COVID 19 Vaccine was granted by the Food and Drug Administration in the United States.
Notes
COVID 19 Task Force Coordinator Birx now says the COVID Vaccine should only have been rolled out for people that were at risk for severe…
Therefore It is a therapeutic, not a vaccine.
Feb 18
Paving the Way
2
Paving the Way
COVID 19 Task Force Coordinator Birx now says the COVID Vaccine should only have been rolled out for people that were at risk for severe disease because it was not "designed" to prevent infection.
Notes
3
President Trump needs to declare Martial Law to find the millions of people that are stealing money from taxpayers via fraudulent Social…
A social security tax holiday for the honest citizens is also necessary
Feb 17
Paving the Way
2
Paving the Way
President Trump needs to declare Martial Law to find the millions of people that are stealing money from taxpayers via fraudulent Social Security payments.
Notes
5
Problem solved: FDA can withdraw its approval for a specific medical countermeasure at any time.
That time is now.
Feb 16
Paving the Way
1
Paving the Way
Problem solved: FDA can withdraw its approval for a specific medical countermeasure at any time.
Notes
What is the positive vision for Europe?
Question posed by Vice President J.D. Vance in Munich
Feb 14
Paving the Way
2
Paving the Way
What is the positive vision for Europe?
Notes
1
What will replace DEI?
The Progressive power center of the Democratic Party launched its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion immersion program during the tenure of President…
Feb 14
Paving the Way
3
Paving the Way
What will replace DEI?
Notes
4
The components of the international ordered system are trying to survive. Populist revolutionary forces are trying to eliminate them. The…
A systems analysis
Feb 13
Paving the Way
2
Paving the Way
The components of the international ordered system are trying to survive. Populist revolutionary forces are trying to eliminate them. The COVID event was one way "democracy" tried to save itself.
Notes
President Trump: The Israel and COVID 19 Vaccine Apologist
According apparently to our current President, the state of Israel can do no wrong and the MRNA COVID 19 Vaccines are wonderful.
Feb 10
Paving the Way
6
Paving the Way
President Trump: The Israel and COVID 19 Vaccine Apologist
Notes
3
Revolution of Common Sense
I am honored to be in the war for common sense with Steve Bannon
Feb 9
Paving the Way
2
Paving the Way
Revolution of Common Sense
Notes
