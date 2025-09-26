A blast from the past when yours truly fought the emerging Communist Cultural Revolution in the United States.

The Evergreen College Event of 2017 was an aspect of the Maoist-style Communist Cultural Revolution in the United States. Our common sense counter-revolutionaries exposed the communist revolutionaries in academia, media, and government, and eight years later, we are finally beating them (Comey indictment case in point).

This is a blast from the past, from my early work in 2017 as an anti-revolutionary. Conservative reformers like me on You Tube drew attention to the emerging Maoist-style Communist Revolution in the United States. Then in 2018, You Tube removed the most effective conservative content creators to pave the way for the revolution.

Their strategy was effective, as it helped Joe Biden get elected (illegally) in 2020 so that he could bring in the staunchest Communists to fight the revolution through the federal government. They took control of all media and the government to try to bring down the legacy United States of America and usher in their communist utopia. Through perseverance, we found a way to have our dissident voices heard (thanks to the Covid backlash) and here we are today, in our amazing world-wide Nationalist counter-revolution against these global totalitarians.

It has been a rough road, but a necessary ride if we are to save civilization. The upcoming days and months will be consequential. Evil will not surrender easily.