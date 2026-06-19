1. Develop an innovative platform designed to build healthy, interdependent, Christian-based, communities, not Live Free or Die/Atomized individual barricades.

Replace the freedom ethic with the community ethic.

That means a shift to Nationalism from Libertarianism.

2. Directly prioritize the small farmer and small businessman instead of the large corporations.

3. Become the anti-war party, which means a complete rejection of neoconservatism and Zionism. Reconsider what it means to be a patriot.

4. Become the pro health/pro clean environment party.

5. End the American Empire and its elite global management and bullying system.

Idaho should stop participating in the Empire, even if that means encouraging its citizens to stop supporting the national government with taxes and military service.

The United States of America Empire is a crime factory.

Idaho Republicans are at the vanguard to revolution.