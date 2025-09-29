In my opinion, each of the Christian sects promulgates some silly things, but mostly unifying, common sense, and life-sustaining principles and practices that some secular people also embrace. The true benefit of religion is societal health.

The importance of religion is that it provides meaning and purpose, spiritual fullness, a sense of identity and community, and time-tested rules for living good lives.

Many Christians do not believe all of the things their denominations tell them to believe and they believe some things that are nonsensical to me, but I still consider them practicing Christians. Many Christians disagree with me.

Given the events of the day, I believe we need the widest Christian tent we can muster so that we are equipped to oppose the well-organized, anti-human forces that are killing us. Try to accept and love your Christian brother even if he isn’t exactly like you. You need him at the barricade with you.

Try to also accept your conservative and nationalist secular brother as long as he advances traditional values and behaviors. You need him at the barricade too.

A fragmented army is a weak army. We need a strong army.