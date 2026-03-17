A new Nationalist Coalition can now emerge from the vestiges of the ill-fated MAGA Movement
So long Trump and hello American Nation
It is quite apparent now that we have the basis for an authentic American Nationalist coalition. We are poised to use this moment to separate from the ill-fated MAGA Trump-cult scam and build something beautiful for our people. We used Donald Trump as long as we could. He has expired.
The movement will not be everything I want but I will happily join as long as it is:
for the benefit of middle class people.
for peace.
for minimalism.
anti-materialism.
pro clean environment/against pollution.
for small farmers.
for local economies.
for local banks/against investment banks.
committed to ending the U.S. Federal Reserve system and the global Rothchild banking empire.
for ethnic nation states.
for European Heritage Americans with allies from other groups.
for Christian influence in culture and government.
anti-globalism/end all global control over our sovereignty.
anti-corruption in business and government.
committed to eliminating elite psychopaths from our lives.
anti-Zionist/anti Christian Zionist.
ending Jewish control of culture and government.
for small business/against corporations.
pro-health/mental health promotion and against healthcare capitalism/medical iatrogenesis.
anti-vaccine.
anti-medication.
committed to ending geoengineering.
pro-homeschooling until we create our own community schools.
You may find a more thorough explication of these tenets in my books, Discovering Possibility (2011), and Living a Good Life (2022), both of which outlined how to rediscover the American Community.
Please add your needs below in the comments and feel free to disagree with anything I have suggested above.
Onward
Head of the National Counterterrorism Center Resigns to protest the war on Iran:
https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/$s_!L5ne!,f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Fc03fe931-273e-4ec8-8d10-b908d80b7743_1288x1712.jpeg
Yes. Brilliant! You've addressed this issue before, and it may be what saves our country from going completely down the black hole... if it isn't already too late (which may really be up to us). It will require hard work and--most importantly--people who have been pitted against each other (brainwashed) to begin to listen to each other and restart real cooperation, compromise, etc. Precarious times indeed, but if we can do this, it will be the (re-) making of our great country again.
Trumpenfraud and the fake MAGA neo-cons, RINOs, etc. have clearly over-played their sloppy, stupid hand. Their new wars and push to silence critics / curtail free speech (threatening Tucker Carlson most recently, for example) are the last straw. People (especially young folk) are ready.