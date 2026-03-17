It is quite apparent now that we have the basis for an authentic American Nationalist coalition. We are poised to use this moment to separate from the ill-fated MAGA Trump-cult scam and build something beautiful for our people. We used Donald Trump as long as we could. He has expired.

The movement will not be everything I want but I will happily join as long as it is:

for the benefit of middle class people.

for peace.

for minimalism.

anti-materialism.

pro clean environment/against pollution.

for small farmers.

for local economies.

for local banks/against investment banks.

committed to ending the U.S. Federal Reserve system and the global Rothchild banking empire.

for ethnic nation states.

for European Heritage Americans with allies from other groups.

for Christian influence in culture and government.

anti-globalism/end all global control over our sovereignty.

anti-corruption in business and government.

committed to eliminating elite psychopaths from our lives.

anti-Zionist/anti Christian Zionist.

ending Jewish control of culture and government.

for small business/against corporations.

pro-health/mental health promotion and against healthcare capitalism/medical iatrogenesis.

anti-vaccine.

anti-medication.

committed to ending geoengineering.

pro-homeschooling until we create our own community schools.

You may find a more thorough explication of these tenets in my books, Discovering Possibility (2011), and Living a Good Life (2022), both of which outlined how to rediscover the American Community.

Please add your needs below in the comments and feel free to disagree with anything I have suggested above.

Onward