Paving the Way

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Freedom Farmer
1dEdited

Head of the National Counterterrorism Center Resigns to protest the war on Iran:

https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/$s_!L5ne!,f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Fc03fe931-273e-4ec8-8d10-b908d80b7743_1288x1712.jpeg

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Freedom Farmer
1dEdited

Yes. Brilliant! You've addressed this issue before, and it may be what saves our country from going completely down the black hole... if it isn't already too late (which may really be up to us). It will require hard work and--most importantly--people who have been pitted against each other (brainwashed) to begin to listen to each other and restart real cooperation, compromise, etc. Precarious times indeed, but if we can do this, it will be the (re-) making of our great country again.

Trumpenfraud and the fake MAGA neo-cons, RINOs, etc. have clearly over-played their sloppy, stupid hand. Their new wars and push to silence critics / curtail free speech (threatening Tucker Carlson most recently, for example) are the last straw. People (especially young folk) are ready.

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