People are flocking to traditional religion because they are rightfully discovering that the atheistic, consumerist, globalist religion they have been involuntarily fed their entire lives is a death sentence. Young people are finding religion at historic levels. There is a reactionary movement afoot to form a positive retro-culture. This is music to my ears because I have been leading folks in this direction for three decades.

Yet, when many encounter their available Christian choices, they see a lot of weird stuff out there. They find supernatural beliefs that are difficult to fathom. They come across infantile people that act like cult members. They find some religious edicts that seem more like ways to fill coffers than to save souls. They find messianic pastors acting like snake oil salesmen in pulpits. They find irrational supremacist teachings that exalt one group of people over another. That cannot be good for humanity.

They run away.

Thus, I believe we need rational religious alternatives for people that have traditional understandings of things and a lot of common sense but do not want to embrace the above shortcomings of contemporary Christian religions.

Perhaps you are in that category.

Enter Living a Good Life Church, a positive heretical alternative for you.

If you are flourishing and productive in your church stay there and continue to thrive. If you do not have a place to call your religious home or if you are in a religious situation that is not working for you, give us a look. We believe we are offering a one of a kind opportunity, and fulfilling an important need for traditional people that have rejected the atheistic, consumerist, globalist nightmare and need an alternative.