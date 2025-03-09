I chose this simple title because it explains what we are confronting and what we need to do. I admire the contributions of these three excellent revolutionaries.

Covid was a plandemic, scamdemic. It was premeditated.

There was no increased mortality at the height of Covid.

Most deaths were due to hospital and care home protocols, which included isolation, morphine, midazolam, remdesivir, intubation, and withholding antibiotics.

Lockdowns, social distancing, and masking are unscientific and fatally flawed policies.

The plandemic was all about introducing and normalizing:

gene therapy as vaccines.

mass population inoculation at the Government’s behest.

destruction of medical ethics, informed consent, and bodily autonomy.

the largest transfer of wealth.

Our politicians and government are mere puppets serving, not the people but the super wealthy and corporate interests.

Our media is not impartial and balanced, and investigative journalism doesn't exist, they are propaganda mouthpieces for the ruling philanthropaths.

The medical profession is sick to the core, they are highly ignorant, worship the Golden Cow that is the vaccine blindly like cult followers and put their own interests in front of their patients. They can not be trusted.

Do no harm means do no harm to their medical license, reputation, career, pension, mortgage, private school fees, holidays, etc.

The government (s) used military grade psyops and behavioral manipulation against its own people.

Most people can't think for themselves.

Most people want to be led than lead themselves.

Bravery and courage are rare.

I don't know the details, lab leak or not, gain of function, viral clones, virus no virus, DOD or Big Pharma, and who pulled the strings.

What I do know is that informed consent was trashed.

That mandates are wrong.

And that all common sense and reason went out the window.

I know that no one has been held responsible and paid the consequences. No one has been punished.

I know that those who questioned and spoke out against the wrongs, however, lost their jobs and livelihoods and were destroyed financially and reputationally.

Democracy is an illusion.

We live under a uniparty system.

Oligarchs and corporations using PPP rule over us.

Taxation bleeds our energies and strength, destroying small and medium businesses and the middle class, while large corporations and individuals pay almost zero tax.

We live in a technocratic, communo-fascist country.

Most people have no idea how bad things are.

We are being poisoned every day, through our air, water, and food. EMFs are harmful to the body.

Every war is a bankers war.

We are constantly being bombarded with propaganda to hate each other and be divided.

Everything is linked.

There were multiple benefactors from the plandemic, from Big Pharma to the bankers.

MRNA tech is dangerous and needs to be resisted at all costs.

All vaccines are a pharmaceutical product and a racket.

COVID was a large-scale, coordinated societal assault that resulted in chronic biological stress and trauma that had a huge, <multivariate>, impact on individuals.

Stopping the iatro-genocide in the U.S. requires understanding and dismantling the structures that produced it. There are lots and lots of specifics that we will get into soon. But for now I just want to lay out four fundamental conflicts that I see as being at the core of this problem:

1.) Actual innovation in medicine is really, really, really difficult.

The human body is nothing like a computer.

There is no “Moore’s Law” in the biosciences.

Animal studies do not directly translate into human results.

The human genome was first mapped 35 years ago and yet this has not revolutionized medicine as once promised.

Any investment in bioscience research comes with 100% risk because one never knows if a particular strategy will produce beneficial outcomes.

Publicly traded pharmaceutical companies have a fiduciary duty to their shareholders to maximize profits and the only sure way to generate profits is through regulatory capture.

So Big Pharma just lies about its products and buys off the regulators (and the politicians and the media) every time.

2.) Under normal circumstances, the market of unhealthy people is really, really, small.

At any given time, only a small percentage of the population is sick (or at least that’s how it used to be).

The biggest profits come from giving a drug to the entire population in the name of preventive care — vaccines and now statins.

By pathologizing natural human emotions, the makers of psychopharmaceuticals also seek to sell treatments to nearly the entire population.

3.) Because the costs of actual innovation are high and the market of sick people is small, the ideal drug — from the point of view of the pharmaceutical industry — is one that causes harm.

Big Pharma already owns the regulators so proper monitoring of side effects is rare.

When investigations do happen, they are usually perfunctory — even the most toxic drugs never lead to jail time and any fines are only a small percentage of profits.

“Cause the harm, treat the harm” is a vastly more profitable business model than cures.

Causing harm increases profits by 100x or more (a single injury can produce a lifetime of profitable treatments).

Said simply, causing harm and disease massively increases the size of the market for pharmaceutical products so that’s Big Pharma’s business model today.

4.) If one actually cares about health, finding new uses for existing drugs that are no longer protected by patents is BY FAR the best use of research time and money.

Research into nutrition and non-pharmaceutical interventions also produces infinitely better outcomes for the public than biochemical research.

But there are almost no profits in these approaches.

What I have described here are structural problems — the profit interests of the pharmaceutical industry are fundamentally at odds with the health interests of the public. Big Pharma is going to keep poisoning the population until we stop them because that’s where the money is. Any proposed reforms of HHS, NIH, FDA, CDC, DARPA, BARDA, ARPA-H, etc. must confront and seek to demolish the legal and incentive structures that are causing the iatro-genocide.

Recent decision from the European Court of Justice summarized by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, another heroic Covid Dissident, about physician civil and criminal responsibility for administering the Covid Vaccine. They had the data.

Sick and corrupt indeed.

The solution is revolution.

The revolution is being fought by courageous and good men and women, with eyes fully open, who are forming healthier, intentional communities, parallel to the mainstream consumer culture, thus paralyzing and eventually ending the sick and corrupt civilization, making room for a better world.