Almost three years ago I called affirmation psychotherapy for children malpractice. In some extreme cases it is child abuse. Last week a court agreed with me, and two medical associations followed suit. Affirmation psychotherapy is malpractice. I recommended then that parents, other psychotherapists, and other parties report psychotherapists that engaged in this harmful practice to their licensure boards.

I also believe the major psychotherapy professional associations should be named as co-defendants in these lawsuits because their faulty standards of care harmed patients.

My statement from March 2023:

The cult of trans, which includes powerful international cultural elites, is creating violence by filling emotionally-compromised people with entitlement and rage. The establishment mental health community is committing malpractice on a large scale by failing to treat the mental health conditions of gender-confused individuals. This is an international crisis. We must begin treating the mental health conditions of gender-confused people instead of acting as if their sexual presentation is their primary concern. All conversion therapy laws that include gender confusion should be repealed. A return to common sense is essential.

My videos about this topic can be found below.

“We will need an entire re-education of half the population, and there will be a lot of nervous breakdowns.”

Here are my proposed ethical guidelines for common sense psychotherapy reformers:

Ethical psychotherapists working with questioning youth conduct an accurate, differential assessment of patients’ problems of living that is uncontaminated by politics, reimbursements, or societal preferences, and leads to effective treatment. Ethical psychotherapists working with questioning youth offer thorough informed consent in their marketing materials and during pre-therapy that includes not only the psychotherapy process and fees, but also transparency about any beliefs or values the therapist might hold that could impact a diagnosis or prescription. Ethical psychotherapists working with questioning youth always offer the least restrictive, least invasive intervention (or no intervention) that, based on their clinical experience, and the available research, has the capacity to be effective. Ethical psychotherapists never participate in concealing new gender experimentation from the parents of a dependent child because such experimentation necessarily creates psychological distress that requires family support. Since gender experimentation is a sign of a serious psychological impairment, it should be documented in the medical record, which parents can access under Idaho law. Ethical psychotherapists work with their child patients to collaborate with their parents if they wish to engage in gender experimentation. In most cases, an ethical psychotherapist would inform the parents that their child is engaging in gender experimentation even if the child (and other people in their support system) wants to conceal the experimentation from the parents. A psychotherapist who fails to involve parents when serious and potentially dangerous acting out is occurring is not acting prudently to protect a minor, which could constitute an ethical violation. Ethical psychotherapists working with questioning youth provide unconditional positive regard to all patients, but they do not routinely confirm their patients’ self-perceptions (or the perceptions of other professionals or people in their personal lives) in the absence of objective reality. Ethical psychotherapists help questioning youth recognize that changing their bodies is not always possible or beneficial and is often harmful. Therefore, the least restrictive intervention for these children is Watchful Waiting, a process that allows ethical and effective psychotherapists to help their patients reconcile who they are so that they can accept themselves as they are.

I am available for consultation.

