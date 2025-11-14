A man died recently after contracting Alpha Gal Syndrome, which is apparently a life-threatening allergy to meat. It comes from the Lone Star Tick.

It seems to me that like Lyme Disease that came from a government bioweapons lab in Long Island, this disease is likely the result of a U.S. government experiment to stop Climate Change by limiting meat consumption. Sounds speculative? Remember who we are dealing with. Delusional, psychopathic, totalitarians who make a lot of money and gain a lot of prestige from their delusions. Of course these mad scientists and their elite partners in crime would be mucking around with technologies they could unleash on the population to make them afraid of meat. They would blame it on nature and nobody would ever know they committed the murders. Works every time.

If the pattern holds we would expect the sociopathic media to ramp up their fear campaign to get people to avoid eating meat and meat products. Hello lab-made meat.