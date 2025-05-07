Alternatives to the American Empire
What are your ideas?
The American Empire is dying and we want it to pass away because it is an abusive and dysfunctional, immoral, idiocracy. I could use many other pejorative terms, and have in the past to describe what we have become. It used to make me sad to watch my country die but now it just makes me realize that I have been called to be a leader of the American renaissance with my friends in the Great Awakening. I understand that different people are at different stages of grief and have different roles to play.
What will replace the Empire?
I believe President Trump has a role to play but he probably has no idea what he has been elected to do in the grand scheme. He wants to usher in the new Golden Age of America and he offers all sorts of symbolic feel-good patriotic gestures like renaming things, threatening to annex countries, and telling us how great we are collectively. He focuses on somehow growing the economy without leveling with the American people that the economy is an artificial mirage, controlled by international bankers and for international fascists. He told us he would rein in military adventurism and end wars but he is sending troops to the insane Middle East to fight Israel’s enemies so as to apparently cater to his Christian Zionist base (the most deluded of the Empirists), and he is giving the military-industrial capitalists even more money. He spends zero rhetorical bandwidth talking about how to stop the epidemic of mental illness that comes directly from the iatrogenic American consumer culture. He talks about expansion when he should be talking about contraction. He has everything backwards.
Virtually everything in the Empire is broken, corrupted, or sick. If we do not address this reality nothing will change. We will prolong the demise and delay the rebirth. The American Empire has failed because all empires eventually fail. The United States was never intended to become an empire. Power-hungry leaders, bad ideas, and the laws of inertia in systems did that to a promising nation. It was a decent run.
Pat Buchanan and Ron Paul have spent their careers pointing the way forward. Both men understand that the American Empire is unconstitutional and unsustainable.
As I said yesterday, patriots will need to cut through their denial, mourn losses, and find some hope for the future. All substantive change includes these three steps.
To my dear readers: How do you see the devolution of the Empire and reinvention process unfolding? Your vision matters because you are the pioneers.
Oh, and that pioneer spirit that you need to tap right now is a distinctly European trait. Adventurism, creativity, independence, and innovation are the hallmarks of our people. Throughout history our people abandoned abusive systems and formed better communities elsewhere. The contemporary parallel systems movement is the latest example of our excellence in action. This is what we do. We build things.
Let’s build together.
Here is a reprint of a previous submission from Yours Truly. Carpe Diem.
Those of us that did not take the social conformity injections have demonstrated our credentials as change agents.
Rule followers keep societies cohesive and functioning. We need them. Revolutionaries change societies when there is no other choice. We need them too.
The world functions because most people follow the rules most of the time. They trust the basic foundations and functions of their societies. That is their responsibility.
What they have been struggling to realize, and I cannot blame them, is that our country is no longer functioning. It is managed by a criminal syndicate for the benefit of oligarchs. Believing that requires one to adopt a revolutionary stance against their government and that is a bridge too far for rule followers because that is not their job. That is our job.
I believe we un-jabbed need to be the leaders in the emerging new world because we are the innovators, the revolutionaries. We need to drag the Normies along with us because we love them. We are part of them and they are part of us. Some will tragically be left behind and that is sad but understandable. It always goes that way.
We must do the heavy lifting because by the nature of our personalities, our given roles as change agents, and by the grace of God we have been chosen for this moment. Leading through change is our burden and our opportunity. It is our responsibility.
We are in the midst of the Fourth Turning to reinvent Western Civilization. You have been chosen to lead the transformation to a better place. We have a sense of that reinvented world because it has always been with us, in our collective memory of what is true and what is real, thus our path is clear. We just need to do it.
What are you doing today to build the new world?
