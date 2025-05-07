The American Empire is dying and we want it to pass away because it is an abusive and dysfunctional, immoral, idiocracy. I could use many other pejorative terms, and have in the past to describe what we have become. It used to make me sad to watch my country die but now it just makes me realize that I have been called to be a leader of the American renaissance with my friends in the Great Awakening. I understand that different people are at different stages of grief and have different roles to play.

What will replace the Empire?

I believe President Trump has a role to play but he probably has no idea what he has been elected to do in the grand scheme. He wants to usher in the new Golden Age of America and he offers all sorts of symbolic feel-good patriotic gestures like renaming things, threatening to annex countries, and telling us how great we are collectively. He focuses on somehow growing the economy without leveling with the American people that the economy is an artificial mirage, controlled by international bankers and for international fascists. He told us he would rein in military adventurism and end wars but he is sending troops to the insane Middle East to fight Israel’s enemies so as to apparently cater to his Christian Zionist base (the most deluded of the Empirists), and he is giving the military-industrial capitalists even more money. He spends zero rhetorical bandwidth talking about how to stop the epidemic of mental illness that comes directly from the iatrogenic American consumer culture. He talks about expansion when he should be talking about contraction. He has everything backwards.

Virtually everything in the Empire is broken, corrupted, or sick. If we do not address this reality nothing will change. We will prolong the demise and delay the rebirth. The American Empire has failed because all empires eventually fail. The United States was never intended to become an empire. Power-hungry leaders, bad ideas, and the laws of inertia in systems did that to a promising nation. It was a decent run.

Pat Buchanan and Ron Paul have spent their careers pointing the way forward. Both men understand that the American Empire is unconstitutional and unsustainable.

As I said yesterday, patriots will need to cut through their denial, mourn losses, and find some hope for the future. All substantive change includes these three steps.

To my dear readers: How do you see the devolution of the Empire and reinvention process unfolding? Your vision matters because you are the pioneers.

Oh, and that pioneer spirit that you need to tap right now is a distinctly European trait. Adventurism, creativity, independence, and innovation are the hallmarks of our people. Throughout history our people abandoned abusive systems and formed better communities elsewhere. The contemporary parallel systems movement is the latest example of our excellence in action. This is what we do. We build things.

Let’s build together.

Here is a reprint of a previous submission from Yours Truly. Carpe Diem.