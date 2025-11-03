America First is about building a new nation, not preserving the one that is currently called America or returning to an earlier version of the current America.

I write this statement because I am a pragmatist.

Reinventing the current Empire necessarily means dismantling all of the economic powerhouses within the existing system, and that necessarily means a devastating great depression and re-awakening will ensue that will be an end to that Empire.

For instance.

Ending the Empire warmongering and the endless wars necessarily means the institutions of the Military Industrial Complex, and including the Department of Defense itself will be bankrupted (they need the war-footing to get the operating cash from us citizens and the central bank). The U.S. Department of Defense is the largest employer in the world. Where would all those employees go if the war machine stops? Who knows.

Getting healthy as a people necessarily means that three other industries will implode. Big Agriculture, Big Food, and Big Pharma rely on unhealthy consumption by Americans to feed their profits (pun intended). Iatrogenesis is built into the consumption-based system. They make us sick intentionally and then offer us snake-oil cures to satisfy our anxieties about our health. All of that will fall apart if Americans improve their lifestyles. Where will all their employees go? Who knows.

Addendum: I forgot to include the beast healthcare system. Berenson covered that for me today. The healthcare industry is the largest in my state, Idaho. When people stop consuming so much ineffective or useless so-called preventive healthcare where do those employees go? Who knows.

When Americans realize they can eat healthier and with more control over the ingredients at home, and by purchasing organic goods from independent, local producers, the corporate restaurant industry will fail. Goodbye Applebee’s and Burger King (and numerous regional chain restaurants).

Large drug stores are going out of business. That trend will continue.

When Americans heal their addiction to harmful entertainment that industry will fail. Hollywood is already starting to fail because Americans are awakening to that poison. Good Riddance. But what does that demise mean for Los Angeles? Will those moguls find employment as maids and waiters in Santa Monica? Unlikely.

When Americans awaken to the evangelical religio-entertainment, mega-church and pastor-driven Christian Zionist fraud machine, and move to smaller religious communities unbeholden to foreign influences and pastors that benefit from their blind allegiance, that whole massive industry for souls will crumble. This is already happening with younger Americans who are wise to the scam.

The mass media system is already failing and if not for gimmickry would already be dead because Americans have already switched to newer media.

The Fed-based artificial fiat system should have failed already. Coming soon.

Governments can only tax so much to create meaningless artificial jobs until that well runs dry. It is almost dry.

Crony, consumption-based, military and entertainment fueled capitalism is failing and needs to fail. But, what comes next? Hundreds of new nations with less overhead.

I was planning to write about culture this morning but switched to economics. The cultural realities are apparent.

There is a growing populist, white, Christian, majority male and heterosexual nation bubbling up in America. There are many allies too. It is a coalition that has always been there but is recently giving itself more political power. They are the antagonists to the Zionist, neoconservative, woke, corporatist/financiers that are the establishment wings of both political parties and the keepers of the status quo. This split is reflected in the Tucker Carlson-Mark Levin divide we are seeing on the conservative side of the equation. I do not follow Leftist socio-politics so I have no idea what might be happening there.

I foresee the emerging America First popular coalition aligning firmly with the popular health coalition that is driving the trends above to put pressure on the evil Empire to implode and die. This is good.

I do not think the average flag-waving Trump supporter understands the stakes. He is building a new nation whether he understands that or not.

Where will that nation be?