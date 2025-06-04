We thought the incoming MAGA forces would be agents for justice. We were wrong.

This is how the great Toby Rogers characterizes the autism crime:

………………the chances that HHS Secretary Kennedy will be able to push through a new conventional study and do it in the six months that he’s publicly promised are essentially zero. The pharmaceutical industry is stronger and richer than ever before, the autism industry is bigger and more powerful than ever before, and there are literally hundreds of thousands of people who are complicit in the largest crime in human history who don’t want to go to jail. We are living in a crime scene……… Politically speaking, the mainstream scientific community will never arrive at this answer themselves because of their own complicity and culpability.

How is a crime prosecuted? There has to be a legitimate and empowered legal authority who is able to identify the crime and take action to indict the perpetrators. The legitimate legal authority acts from the will of the populace.

The autism crime is just one of the many crimes that are being committed by massive blobs of government officials, industry partners, healthcare providers, scientists, editors, and regular stakeholders. These elites are getting rich from iatrogenesis.

Our entire people-serving economy is a criminal enterprise that harms people for money. As Rogers writes, they will not go down voluntarily. Force is necessary.

This is a popular revolution. It is not representative government as usual. Forget that. There are too many of the criminals in the representative positions that would otherwise do something about the crimes.

They are not going to do anything about it. It is up to us.