Watch this.

A huge schism is emerging in the U.S. military that reflects what is already happening among civilian Conservative Christians. The end times dispensationalists are being replaced gradually by more rational Christian thinkers who have awakened to the Christian Zionist scam. The psychotic end-times Dispensationalists that have had a foot-hold in the military do not like the upstart schismatics, and are working hard to eliminate their opposition. I do not believe they will be able to stop the progress.

Yours truly suggested one legal way these servicemembers could stay true to their beliefs. They should become conscientious objectors to an immoral and unjust war.

Traditional Catholics are leading the way by rejecting the literalist, dualistic, framework of Dispensationalism.

Among Conservatives generally, the ranks of the Anti-Zionists are exploding. The average pick-up truck Christian where I live has had it with Jewish Supremacy. There are also some outspoken and otherwise very conservative Nationalists that believe Christianity is a Jewish fairy tale, told by Jewish Supremacist propagandists to control people. There are even many conservatives that consider themselves Christian Nationalists but not Christian Zionists. They believe Christians have been brainwashed by pro-Jewish propagandists to coopt their support. They would like to see a revived nation that is undergirded by Christian principles and is no longer beholden to Jewish influences in culture, finance, and psychiatry for instance.

This is a confusing picture and I do not claim to be a theological authority on it, nor do I understand all of the nuances. I try to follow the trends I am seeing. There are dramatic shifts occurring.

Unfortunately, many Dispensationalists were seduced into getting behind President Trump, believing he is some sort of messianic leader who will usher in the end times. This is extremely dangerous cult-like thinking, obviously. Thankfully, the smarter voices on the Right like Tucker Carlson, Thomas Massie, and Candace Owens are peeling these fanatics away from President Trump and his Israel First sycophants by appealing to their America First nationalism. These courageous voices on the Right represent millions of conservatives who reject Christian Zionist, end-times lunacy.

Track this closely.