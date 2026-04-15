Americans are being poisoned in so many ways. The environment is literally making all of us sick. I will list just a few of the obvious sources of the poisoning.

Vaccines.

Released bio-weapons.

Anti-depressants.

Statins.

Over the counter elixirs.

Most other pharmaceuticals.

Air pollution.

Alcohol.

Cannabis.

Processed foods.

Chemicalized foods.

Genetically-modified foods.

Geoengineering.

Environmental noise.

Toxic entertainment.

Social media.

Product hustling everywhere.

Co-modification of everything.

Sex pollution.

Pornography.

Video games.

Political rhetoric.

Propaganda.

Learned helplessness.

Radiation from cell towers and Wi-Fi.

Microwave radiation.

Public water additives.

Pesticides on food crops.

Plastics.

Mold.

Forever chemicals.

Nuclear fall-out from accidents.

Fires.

Pesticide run-off to well-water.

Corporate farming products in bags.

The awakened are looking for effective and enduring ways to beat back the pervasive evil that surrounds us. Let me suggest that a good way to do that is to organize your life in such a way that you are actively resisting the poisoning to the best of your ability and conscientiously and strategically choosing healthy and holy alternatives. This MUST be a complete immersion strategy. You cannot half-ass the effort because the toxicity is too great. This strategy must be undertaken with the fervor of religion.

Take an inventory of your context and behaviors today. Make a full-life plan to avoid poisons and replace them with healthy ways of living. Join the revolution for a new world. Beat back the beast system that is killing you slowly.

You may find that you need to change your fiends and your environments. So be it.