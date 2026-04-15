Americans are being poisoned
in so many ways.
Americans are being poisoned in so many ways. The environment is literally making all of us sick. I will list just a few of the obvious sources of the poisoning.
Vaccines.
Released bio-weapons.
Anti-depressants.
Statins.
Over the counter elixirs.
Most other pharmaceuticals.
Air pollution.
Alcohol.
Cannabis.
Processed foods.
Chemicalized foods.
Genetically-modified foods.
Geoengineering.
Environmental noise.
Toxic entertainment.
Social media.
Product hustling everywhere.
Co-modification of everything.
Sex pollution.
Pornography.
Video games.
Political rhetoric.
Propaganda.
Learned helplessness.
Radiation from cell towers and Wi-Fi.
Microwave radiation.
Public water additives.
Pesticides on food crops.
Plastics.
Mold.
Forever chemicals.
Nuclear fall-out from accidents.
Fires.
Pesticide run-off to well-water.
Corporate farming products in bags.
The awakened are looking for effective and enduring ways to beat back the pervasive evil that surrounds us. Let me suggest that a good way to do that is to organize your life in such a way that you are actively resisting the poisoning to the best of your ability and conscientiously and strategically choosing healthy and holy alternatives. This MUST be a complete immersion strategy. You cannot half-ass the effort because the toxicity is too great. This strategy must be undertaken with the fervor of religion.
Take an inventory of your context and behaviors today. Make a full-life plan to avoid poisons and replace them with healthy ways of living. Join the revolution for a new world. Beat back the beast system that is killing you slowly.
You may find that you need to change your fiends and your environments. So be it.
Great advice!