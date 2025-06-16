Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson appear to be coming together on a consensus about the Middle East nightmare https://x.com/i/status/1934631363954798719.

Their consensus is inconsistent with what the Trump Administration is doing in the Middle East. Their perspective is anti-Zionist.

Both men have also been correct and courageous about the COVID Democide. They would ban the COVID so-called Vaccines. They understand that the event we call COVID 19 was a military/intelligence operation, not a public health event.

President Trump and his allies are prolonging the democide.

Both men are stalwart about illegal immigration, and in particular standing up to the corporate basis behind it. Bannon wants a temporary halt to all immigration. President Trump just gave in to the corporate monied interests who use foreign slave labor. This is inexcusable.

Bannon and Carlson together with friends in Congress like Marjorie Taylor Greene and quiet support from the Dissident Right would be a true tour de force, a new Nationalist/Populist Movement to save Western Civilization. I'm in.

My suggestion for their first order of business. Create a news aggregator service for authentic nationalism/populism. We need that.