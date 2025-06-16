Paving the Way

Freedom Farmer
19h

I could do without Bannon, whom I see as an adrenaline junkie, ego maniac, and a liability...

... but Carlson exhibits real political, intellectual, and communicative nuance, knowledge, and maturity... as well as blunt honesty. His (oft-repeated by now) admission of being wrong about the 9/11 Truth movement and the illegitimacy of the official story is encouraging (I despised him for years after he called us "parasites," but apology accepted.). He had the balls to go interview Putin in Russia, FFS... whilst the rest of the (fake) "journalism" community clutched their pearls and accused him of being a Russian asset. He has critically important guests on his show and lets them talk uninterrupted for long periods of time, asks worthwhile, challenging questions, and thus provide his audience with insights available seemingly nowhere else these days.

I don't agree with all of his views, but man, if he is controlled opposition, he is probably the best they've ever created. I happen to think he is sincere and legit.

1 reply
