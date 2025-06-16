Are Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson putting together a better America First Coalition?
They should say goodbye to President Trump and go their own way.
Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson appear to be coming together on a consensus about the Middle East nightmare https://x.com/i/status/1934631363954798719.
Their consensus is inconsistent with what the Trump Administration is doing in the Middle East. Their perspective is anti-Zionist.
Both men have also been correct and courageous about the COVID Democide. They would ban the COVID so-called Vaccines. They understand that the event we call COVID 19 was a military/intelligence operation, not a public health event.
President Trump and his allies are prolonging the democide.
Both men are stalwart about illegal immigration, and in particular standing up to the corporate basis behind it. Bannon wants a temporary halt to all immigration. President Trump just gave in to the corporate monied interests who use foreign slave labor. This is inexcusable.
Bannon and Carlson together with friends in Congress like Marjorie Taylor Greene and quiet support from the Dissident Right would be a true tour de force, a new Nationalist/Populist Movement to save Western Civilization. I'm in.
My suggestion for their first order of business. Create a news aggregator service for authentic nationalism/populism. We need that.
I could do without Bannon, whom I see as an adrenaline junkie, ego maniac, and a liability...
... but Carlson exhibits real political, intellectual, and communicative nuance, knowledge, and maturity... as well as blunt honesty. His (oft-repeated by now) admission of being wrong about the 9/11 Truth movement and the illegitimacy of the official story is encouraging (I despised him for years after he called us "parasites," but apology accepted.). He had the balls to go interview Putin in Russia, FFS... whilst the rest of the (fake) "journalism" community clutched their pearls and accused him of being a Russian asset. He has critically important guests on his show and lets them talk uninterrupted for long periods of time, asks worthwhile, challenging questions, and thus provide his audience with insights available seemingly nowhere else these days.
I don't agree with all of his views, but man, if he is controlled opposition, he is probably the best they've ever created. I happen to think he is sincere and legit.