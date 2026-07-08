I am forming an online common sense support group. If you can answer yes to these questions I would like to hear from you.

1. Do you believe the Covid event was a scam, designed to consolidate power and transfer wealth in addition to providing a way to release a new genetic therapy (a bioweapon essentially) on a docile public? The event may even have been a centrally planned depopulation democide.

2. Do you believe geoengineering is real and pervasive? Our skies are being poisoned by our own governments.

3. Do you believe the West is dead or almost dead? All Western governments are criminal enterprises.

4. Do you believe the United States government has been infiltrated by Zionists who control virtually all politicians by bribery, blackmail, and threats to life and limb?

5. Do you believe there was a coup launched against our republic when the CIA, with help from criminal elements and Israel, assassinated President Kennedy in 1963?

6. Do you believe the White Replacement strategy is real and ongoing?

7. Do you believe all significant national elections are fixed to some degree?

8. Do you believe the world is managed by a small banking elite via a series of not so secret societies that are woven into our governing and financial institutions?