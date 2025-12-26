Jeffrey Epstein was the leader of a gang of soulless, wealthy scumbags that had various levels of interest and involvement in the club, who accessed and used connections and money to build their personal empires. This gang was a disgusting collection of entitled scoundrels who viewed all human relationships as instrumental and viewed sex as entertainment. These were awful human beings to put it mildly.

Blackmail was a large part of the gang, as it ensured that the participants would not step out of the cesspool. It also gave governments that were accessories to the gang, the ability to control the gangsters.

Bringing down these gang members by whatever means necessary is like excising a deadly cancer from a body.

We need skilled surgeons with courage to do it.

When the job is done the body will have a chance to heal.