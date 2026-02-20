People can become consumed by avarice, the insatiable desire for wealth, to such an extent that they lose the capacity to care about the wellbeing of others. Their only focus, and it quickly becomes an addiction, is the accumulation of wealth and power.

Unchecked capitalism makes these people vulnerable because avarice is rewarded.

The people at the top of the wealth pyramid (we are learning their names) are consumed by avarice, and they lack the cultural guardrails that would otherwise modulate their sinful actions. They have guilt for the wrong things and no guilt for the right things. Some cultural traditions make people feel guilty for the wrong things, and do not provide enough guilt for the right things.

A normal person feels guilty if he screws over his neighbor to enrich himself. Someone consumed by avarice only feels guilty if he does not have as much money as his neighbor.

Some people term this depraved mental state, demonic possession, because it leads to evil behavior. Jewish-American businessman Lex Wexner, who has been identified as having close ties with financial fixer Jefferey Epstein, apparently said publicly that he believed he had become possessed by a Dybbuk on more than one occasion in his life. He blamed demonic possession for his insatiable avarice. This is revealing.

I do not happen to believe in demons of demonic possession, but I do believe people can become addicted to doing bad things. People can be led down a path to sociopathy after being consumed by avarice and other pathologies. I do also believe in narcissism and psychopathy. These people were made bad by childhood experiences.

Regardless of the origin, the mental state undergirding avarice is destructive to civilization. Good people, that have guilt for the right things, must intervene to eradicate the conditions that facilitate this mental state, and that also means containing the people that are exhibiting this antisocial pathology in real time. I will allow my readers to decipher what that means in the real world.

I believe all human beings are born with an internal divinity (a soul) that can be developed into a higher life form on this earth under the proper conditions, and with self-discipline. Wexler has allowed dark influences to drown out his divine spark.

We need to do the opposite. Relentlessly resist and cast aside dark, worldly influences so there is room for our divine spark to grow. Relentlessly pursue goodness, or as I like to say, healthiness, happiness, and holiness. Live a good life friends.