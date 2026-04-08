The American Communist Party has apparently declared war on the Epstein class.

So have I.

From the X Page of the American Communist Party.

As a populist revolutionary, I have more in common with Communists than I do with Neoconservative Zionists, or Country-Club Republicans. Or free-market Libertarians.

The so-called Constitutional Conservatives mostly appear to be selling their souls to capitalists out of some sort of allegiance to the free market religion, or because they have been brainwashed to act against their own best interest. That needs to change.

The commies start well but they always end badly. But, in the short-term we can work with them to destroy the totalitarian plutocrats from the elite and banker classes.

There is a powerful, shared-interest popular front emerging throughout the West.