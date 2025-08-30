Catholic Roots of Labor Day
Improving the lives of working and rural people, relative to the elites is a moral imperative.
Something I did not know from The Secret Religious History of Labor Day.
The very first Labor Day celebration was actually the joint effort of two major labor organizations: the Central Labor Union and the Knights of Labor.
The Knights were led by Terence V. Powderly, a devout Catholic so serious he refused both drink and smoke. Powderly argued in 1893 that Labor Day – and the labor movement itself – were rooted in Christian faith. He wrote:
“Trades-unionists, members of guilds, leagues and other organizations of workingmen embraced Christianity and proclaimed its doctrines as being especially advantageous to the welfare of the toiling poor … If Labor Day is observed as it ought to be, the gospel of humanity will be understood by all men and women.”
Powderly pointed directly to Jesus’ commands – “Love thy neighbor as thyself” and “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” – as the moral backbone of the holiday.
But it was the support of a much larger faith organization that typified religion's role in the movement.
Rerum Novarum: How the Vatican Backed Labor
As worker unrest stirred around the world, Pope Leo XIII decided to weigh in on the issue. In 1891, he issued the encyclical Rerum Novarum, a pro-labor document that marked a turning point in how the Catholic Church engaged with the working class.
Rerum Novarum directly addressed the struggles of the industrial era, affirmed laborers’ rights to form unions, called for just wages sufficient to support a family, and framed workplace dignity as a moral imperative grounded in Christian teaching. While it criticized both unfettered capitalism and radical socialism, the document represented a seismic shift in the Church's view of labor and its support for "the working man".
Importantly, it also provided clergy with a theological foundation to support workers’ rights without being viewed as political activists.
