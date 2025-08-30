Something I did not know from The Secret Religious History of Labor Day.

The very first Labor Day celebration was actually the joint effort of two major labor organizations: the Central Labor Union and the Knights of Labor. The Knights were led by Terence V. Powderly, a devout Catholic so serious he refused both drink and smoke. Powderly argued in 1893 that Labor Day – and the labor movement itself – were rooted in Christian faith. He wrote:

“Trades-unionists, members of guilds, leagues and other organizations of workingmen embraced Christianity and proclaimed its doctrines as being especially advantageous to the welfare of the toiling poor … If Labor Day is observed as it ought to be, the gospel of humanity will be understood by all men and women.”

Powderly pointed directly to Jesus’ commands – “Love thy neighbor as thyself” and “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” – as the moral backbone of the holiday. But it was the support of a much larger faith organization that typified religion's role in the movement.

Rerum Novarum: How the Vatican Backed Labor