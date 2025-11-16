MAGA committed suicide because its mascot President Trump left the movement.

It was never the correct emphasis.

I never used the adjective MAGA to describe myself because that term was associated with Christian Constitutional Conservatives (many Zionists), and I was never a Trump acolyte. Trump became the clumsy mascot for an inadequate American civic nationalism. I also disagree with the purveyors of the Trump MAGA version and Trump himself about what it means to be great. A great nation has healthy, happy, and holy people. It may or may not be rich or powerful.

A better phrase for a nationalist/populist/traditionalist movement if we are staying in the civic nationalism realm (as Carlson, Fuentes, and Greene are trying to do), that I coined on social media, our web pages, and in my book is “The Rediscovery of the American Nation”. Rebuilding a nation means we are reinvigorating a people and the institutions they created to sustain their communities.

A nation is people.

If Greene et.al. want to use my nomenclature I am available for collaboration.

If we go beyond American civic nationalism, which I believe is inevitable, then we would need to have a deeper conversation. But I may be in Ireland.