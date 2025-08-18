Concise wisdom from Todd Hayen about the relationship between awareness of a divine source and consumerism.
Sometimes I come across concise wisdom that has to be shared. In this case the wisdom is from my colleague Todd Hayen, a Jungian-informed psychologist who currently practices in Canada and has a great Substack called Shrew Views. If you are a regular reader of my Substack you are probably a Shrew.
Here goes.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Lack of divine awareness leads to:
the need for immediate gratification, which leads to:
consumerism.
That’s it.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.