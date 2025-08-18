Sometimes I come across concise wisdom that has to be shared. In this case the wisdom is from my colleague Todd Hayen, a Jungian-informed psychologist who currently practices in Canada and has a great Substack called Shrew Views. If you are a regular reader of my Substack you are probably a Shrew.

Here goes.

Lack of divine awareness leads to:

the need for immediate gratification, which leads to:

consumerism.

That’s it.