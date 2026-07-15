The word carries too many inaccurate connotations for me so I will no longer use it. I never liked it anyway. It implies that I might be a conventional person.

Words matter because they influence perceptions. Perceptions shape decisions.

People typically also associate political conservatism with freedom and individuality instead of interdependence and community. I am a communitarian/nationalist.

Revolutionary/Reactionary fits. Deconstructionist, dissident, reformer, culture-changer, are terms I have used to describe myself in the past and still fit well.

I am both an anti-Marxist and an anti-capitalist because latter stage capitalism in the United States is a toxic, dehumanizing, slave system for controlled consumers with bad health and major mental health problems. Government’s job is to make people sick so they can remain slaves to the consumer-based control system that is growing rapidly. Corporations and media outlets are their partners in crime.

We are living in a modern nightmare that will end only when sufficient revolutionary force is placed on the controllers from outside/in. Non-participation and parallel citizenry are the ways we are doing that. There is nothing conventional about that.

I have a track record and a plan that I have outlined repeatedly in this space. Our club is small but powerful.

If you want to work with me as part of the 5% club let me know.