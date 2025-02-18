In a blatant display of lede burying and un-pastoral hostility, let me begin this article by writing that I believe Ms. Birx, who was the COVID Pandemic response task force coordinator is in my professional opinion a murderous Deep State psychopath.

Here she is revising history, wearing her manipulative smile above her patented scarf.

If this experimental product had limited potential then why was it recommended as a vaccine for every person in the world? Who recommended that everyone get it? Who is Birx trying to blame if not herself for recommending it? She was the coordinator and the key spokesperson for the international COVID 19 response. Guilty.

Birx has already admitted to lying to President Trump to shape his behavior. She was pushing an agenda in cahoots with others in the bio-security establishment.

I do not believe for a minute that this elixir had positive effects at all for anyone, and especially the frail and the old who suffered the most from the mal-effects from this mad scientist concoction. The injection harmed everyone that took it, some more than others. If there were blanks fired those recipients were spared. It is poison. That is an even more sinister aspect of this crime. People in positions of responsibility still refuse to ban the injections even as overwhelming harm and death data roll in. That is another sinister aspect of this crime. All of it needs to be adjudicated.

President Trump needs to declassify all COVID 19 related communications from 2020 and 2021 so that we citizens can effectively assign blame for the Democide.

Someone ordered worldwide distribution of an injection that even its proponents did not believe was designed to work as a preventive countermeasure against a virus for asymptomatic persons. We need to find out why that order was given and who gave it.

The shot was never a vaccine, and they knew it was not a vaccine. It was a snake oil elixir in a syringe. Birx lied. Many others lied.

Doctors blindly went along with a recommendation to mass inject a product that producers did not have evidence to believe would be effective. They still do it.

Many good people believe the injection was an intentional murder weapon. I am not even going there yet. There are so many other crimes that are easier to prove first.