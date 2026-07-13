Paving the Way

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Keakalina's avatar
Keakalina
6d

My spouse is a normie. It’s frustrating because he discredits much of what I try to share with him. It would make life so much easier if he was onboard with how I see what is going on. Most of my friends are normies except for a couple. Mostly I keep my mouth shut but once in awhile I make a comment to test the waters. It is usually not very well received. I would like to have more non normie friends but they are hard to find in my everyday life.

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