I am going to define a Normie as a person who buys most of the corporate, media, and government sponsored narratives about the way things are and how things work.

In other words, a complete imbecile.

How do we deal with normies?

It would seem that our job should be to educate them, but that becomes a tall task because learning in this sense means normies lose comforting lies that have been placed in front of them to keep them docile and satiated. Learning creates fear, and for some people it makes them angry that they have been deceived their entire lives.

For instance, I continue to be amazed and dismayed by how many people still apparently buy the distributed Covid lies. I believed that by now many more people would have realized they were deceived and harmed, and would have joined us in the resistance. I do not know anyone in that category. The people that were on board are still on board. They continue to blame the resistance for their desistance, rather than congratulating us for our better courage and critical thinking. They have not budged on their blanket vaccine acceptance. They still trust the healthcare system.

The average normie Merica Conservative is still a Merica Conservative, even after their guy Trump completely abandoned his America First agenda. They have excuse after excuse to justify their continued allegiance in the face of that abandonment.

The normie psychotherapist still buys the peddled “trans” lies.

The normie believes the government largely acts in her best interest.

The normie believes corporations would never intentionally harm her.

Normies are of course governed by the Normalcy Bias as I have written and spoken about previously. They also tend toward denial and minimization. My sense is that until they experience significant trauma or are shaken to their cores, they are not capable of absorbing paradigm-shifting information.

I am genuinely looking for help from my readers about how to deal with normies. For the most part I am happy to ignore them until I am forced to interact with them. At that point I get frustrated. How have you dealt with the normies in your lives?