Our people are fat, very fat, and many of us are very, very fat.

I am driving across this beautiful country from Idaho to New Hampshire, and visiting some of the most beautiful places on earth along the way. Unfortunately many of our people are not beautiful, and because I experience all Americans as part of my extended family, I am deeply affected by what I see. It hurts.

If I had to estimate, I would say that about eighty percent of the people I come across are fat. They have rolls, big bellies, fat legs, fat necks and all of the other visible signs of fatness. For whatever reason, nobody seems ashamed to show off their fatness. Of that eighty percent I would guess about thirty percent are very fat and twenty percent are very, very fat. That number could be higher. Fat asses, accentuated by yoga pants and beer bellies accentuated by too-tight sports ball tee shirts were the primary attire of choice by the very, very fat as far as I could see. It hurts the eyes.

I noticed that if one partner in a couple was very fat the other partner was almost always fat too. I call it sympathy fatness or connection fatness. The fat one wants her partner to be as miserable as she is, and she makes it happen.

Fat parents had fat children, which is a tragedy, maybe even child abuse.

I walked into one of those regional hamburger joints in South Dakota because my wife and I thought it might be fun, but I could only stay for about five minutes. I had something akin to a panic attack that I have from time to time when I am in a situation that shakes my sense of belonging and wellbeing. The entire menu was absolutely disgusting. The toxic music was blaring so that I could barely hear my wife speak from across the table. The crude and fat waitress seemed like her function was to peddle as much poison as she could as quickly as possible. Virtually everyone in the restaurant was fat and poorly dressed. Is this how our people in the American heartland live? No wonder everyone is anxious or depressed. That was a nightmare.

Yet, life goes on. Our local and national leaders tell us all is well because we have a great economy. Isn’t the World Cup great?

In a sane Republic, the President would have declared a national emergency and would be spending every day addressing this health crisis. It is also a mental health and a spiritual crisis, obviously, because no mentally fit person would every allow herself to become very fat. Mental fitness and fatness are incompatible.

We are in the midst of a major national mental health crisis that must be addressed immediately or the country will implode. We are at the breaking point because a group of people this unhealthy, and without shame cannot thrive or even survive.

Then there are the tourists from Asia, thin and fit, beautiful and respectful. Why can’t we be like them? What is wrong with us?

And the ten percent, very fit athletes riding bikes through the parks and across the landscapes. They inspire all of us.

It is no secret how we got this way. Someone did this to us.

Procter and Gamble convinced us that Crisco and corn flakes were good for us.

Tyson foods convinced us that chicken was a great lean protein substitute for beef.

Archer Daniels Midland company told us manufacturing oils were food.

The sugar scientists lied to beat the fat scientists.

The American Heart Association took corporate cash to market the corporate poisons.

The entertainment-peddling wizards trained us to constantly seek thrills. Sugary food is a great thrill.

The restaurant industry with their oversized portions and their fat enhancing menu options grew and grew. Eating became entertainment. Most people eat out several times per week now. In the past, eating out was seen as a luxury event. People ate more healthfully at home with better portion control.

The healthcare industry pumped us full of pills after fattening us up with bad advice and bad medicine.

The marketing devils made us empty and envious, seeking quick fills for satiation.

The secularists replaced God with personal fulfillment.

Hopefully, anyone reading this article understands all of the causes of fatness. There are dozens more I could list.

What do we do about it?

I learned thirty-five years ago that people do not change unless their motivation to do so is high. Thus, we need to help people raise their motivation to change. This is where our national leaders and our so-called health professionals would come in.

We need to increase shame. Why would a very obese woman with gross tattoos be comfortable in public with a spaghetti strap tee shirt, flabby breasts bouncing, and yoga pants enhancing butt outlines? And men with bellies that are in a different zip code that the rest of their bodies. Still cramming down those Huckleberry milkshakes?

Obviously this is a food addiction. These people are sick and they need help. Health professionals must immediately make fatness their chief concern.

Please save your recriminations for judgmentalism. I see every American as if I am looking in the mirror at myself. They are my brothers and sisters. I hurt with them. I want to hug them and help them (if I could get my arms around any part of them). I want to cry or scream. What are we doing to ourselves?!

The poison pushers and their marketing devils overwhelmed my people with their insidious covert operations. They assaulted us. We let them do it to us.

We can fight back and we must or we are done as a people because common sense tells us a fat people cannot defend themselves in a hostile world.

I recommend you do not search “fat asses in yoga pants” for content pictures.

Use your imagination.

This is so depressing. We must get our acts together and be a better people.