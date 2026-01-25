A lot of women are trying to make their lips bigger, their breasts bigger or smaller, and their faces, well I do not know what they are doing to their faces. And then there are the disgusting tattoos and body piercings.

It is gross.

The definition of a beautiful women is a woman that does not need augmentation.

I guess men do these things too. That is even more gross.

All of it is a sign of emptiness, a sense of incompleteness, or just plain old thrill-seeking. In some cases it is a sign of unresolved trauma.

I am sure I am not alone that when I travel about I experience a sense of despair when I see beautiful women parading around with fakery, holes, and pigmentation on their bodies. It makes me feel bad about our human race.

Being satisfied is a sign of good mental health. Desiring constant improvement against an idealized form is a sign of unhealth. Thankfully, as a result of recent incidents, many observers are finally starting to notice that the female human creature in the United States is not well. She is struggling mightily with mental illness. That woman is not satisfied with herself and constantly seeking something better.

If we want to improve female mental health, we would help women learn to be satisfied, to stop coveting, to accept the bodies God gave them.

Women:

Leave Facebook.

Stop watching television and Hollywood.

Turn away from advertising.

Stop comparing yourselves to others.

Turn toward God.

Men:

Be sure to notice your wives when they are their most natural selves.