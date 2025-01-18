Ever wonder why we have seen so few negative vaccine effects among high-endurance professional and college athletes in the United States when we have seen serious negative effects in Europe and other places? I have long believed the answer to that question may be that many of the the U.S. athletes may have committed fraud. They may have received fraudulent vaccine cards from health professionals.

Dr. Peter McCullough, the father of COVID Dissidence, and a national hero, agrees with me (Go to the 41 minute mark of the interview with Dean Boffa).

This is troubling. By presumably doing so the athletes in essence hid the deleterious effects of the MRNA Vaccines from the public thereby creating a false sense of efficacy that may have led more regular people to take the poisonous vaccines. Consequently, I do not agree with Dr. McCullough who (based on this interview) appears to believe individuals have the freedom to commit fraud if they disagree with a health mandate. I believe these athletes should have been public conscientious objectors with the associated professional risks and sanctions that decision would have entailed. They should have been subjected to the same risks that were mandated on the general public. They should have exhibited more courage.

People like yours truly and many of you out there reading this essay made a public decision to eschew the injections and suffered the economic and social costs that decision entailed. Why were these big-time athletes different? Because they have a special status? They should be ashamed of themselves.

Can you imagine the national conversation that would have occurred in early 2021 if large majorities of big-time athletes said they were not taking the MRNA injections? This would have been a massive media story that would have given credence to conscientious objectors around the country that agreed with the athletes.

They must go public now to save lives. Their leagues cannot punish all of them.

By the way. If you are a regular citizen who made the same decision as these athletes I want you to come forward now too. We need to get a sense of how many people resisted the shots quietly so we can learn how many people actually took the injections. This is critically important information for epidemiologists. It is likely that we will discover that far fewer people in the United States actually took the vaccines, thus increasing the prevalence of harms. This is critical information we need to know.

I expect public statements from athletes on the afternoon of January 20 so that this issue can receive a public accounting as we lead up to the NCAA Football Championship game, the NFL Superbowl in February, and the NCAA College Basketball Tournament in March.

This is a massive scandal.

An accounting of the decisions of these athletes could create the tipping point that leads to the banning of this terrible bioweapon disguised as a public health measure.

It is time for moral courage.

Addendum: This great documentary about the heroic Djokovic was just released!