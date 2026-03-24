This country is an embarrassing shithole led by bloodsucking globalist mafiosos and their government patsies who get rich from insider trading and accepting bribes.

Half the people believe in Jewish eschatological psychotic fantasies.

Millions are functionally retarded.

Millions are so fat they could not serve if they wanted to.

So, the men that qualify go to war to fight for what, exactly. A myth?

We have not been the good guys for a very long time.

It is time for a new nation.