“Our entire society is deeply broken and now a time of reckoning has arrived.” Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog/ H/T Meryl Nass, M.D.

I agree with the above statement. This is a civilizational crisis.

The way to battle compassion fatigue is to do things every day that are having an impact on your community. Otherwise what is your purpose? Why are you here?

Despite the stark reality of the above idea, I believe I am still having an important impact on the world around me. It is just that my effort has shifted from a 25-year mission to re-build existing communities to tearing down irreparably broken communities gradually as we build parallel communities that can thrive. As they say, it is useless to put lipstick on a pig. Our world is a pig.

Massive, fundamental, structural reforms are necessary if we are to right the ship. That process will take bold leadership like we have [not seen since Odysseus travailed]. The men who implement these reforms will be European men of steel and allies from other groups who embrace our ideals, aspirations, and goals. - Excerpt from Living a Good Life: Cultural Secession and nation-building for Men and Women of the West

Special encouragement to my Irish Nationalist brothers this morning who are in the fight to build a new nation in the Emerald Isle. They are fighting to keep Ireland Irish.

This is no longer community capacity building. This is nation-building.

Please join us.