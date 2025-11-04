This is a reprint from an English writer who is facing the same canine menace we are facing here in the United States.

I am not a dog person. Lately though, I find myself caring a lot more about “man’s best friends” than those who profess to love them.

We are constantly told we are a nation of dog-lovers but that’s not what I see going on around me, not at all.

This week, for example, there has been yet another horrific story about a pet mauling a nine-month-old baby to death in Monmouthshire. People will be quick to blame the dog, of course, but it’s not likely to be the animal’s fault (indeed, neighbours say it may have been spooked by fireworks).

While some breeds are undoubtedly a problem, in many cases, when dogs turn aggressive, a gross lack of training and proper care will be at least partly to blame.

Too many people who are keen on a puppy go on to lock them up all day while they’re out at the office or elsewhere, leading to anxious and unpredictable behaviour, or are simply too ignorant or lazy to anticipate the consequences when an animal isn’t properly cared for.

Not all of this results in life-threatening attacks. But it does ensure that many dogs are a total nuisance and continue to plague our neighbourhoods, while their irresponsible owners remain oblivious.

How is it fair? Why, I wonder, have people got themselves dogs that they cannot look after properly? Or even be bothered to take for a walk? Like many Britons, my daily soundtrack consists of yelping and whimpering from next door, beginning at 9am and going on until after 5pm.

Depressingly, even those dogs that do get taken out are often a problem. In my local park, dogs frequently fight and terrify small children (not to mention the rest of us) with their menacing behaviour. Very few of the bigger dogs run free, as they need to. Most seem to pay no heed to instructions: all owners do is constantly apologise to one another for their own pet’s errant behaviour. And don’t even start me on dog poo.

It’s hardly shocking, given people can no longer say no to their children, that they cannot discipline their dogs. But it is ridiculous and speaks to the fact that too many people have purchased pets for their own needs, while entirely ignoring the needs of the animals themselves. Many bought their dogs during the pandemic, when we were all desperate for some company and an excuse to get out of the house.

During the latter half of 2020, The Kennel Club recorded an 11.5 per cent increase in dog registrations compared to the same period the previous year. In fact, around three million households obtained a new pet during Covid.

But there’s no excuse – if you own a dog, it should be trained, safe around children, well exercised and given the company it requires.

Some, however, shouldn’t exist at all. Breeding French bulldogs and pugs to produce a certain flat-faced look at the expense of the animals’ ability to breathe, for example, is barbaric. No creature should have its life span shortened as part of a vanity project.

Then there are those breeds which pose a serious danger to us all, such as the pitbull terrier, Japanese tosa, dogo Argentino, fila Brasileiro and XL bully These have been banned in the UK under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, which is all well and good, except for the fact that thousands of these dogs still roam our streets, owing to the number of exemptions in the act.

These animals are bred to attack, so it’s little surprise when they do. But that doesn’t stop their owners coming up with every excuse under the sun when things go wrong.

Indeed, I’ve got personal experience of just that. The son of one of my very middle-class friends had an incredibly expensive Japanese fighting dog, which terrorised anyone who came near it. When it went for one of my daughters, he claimed that her long hair had set the creature off, so it was her own fault. What?

And it’s all getting worse, not better. Last year, there were nearly 32,000 dog attacks on people in England and Wales.

So it’s time we finally got to grips with the problem. For me, even as someone that grew up with dogs (my mother favoured small, yappy terriers and my brother had big dogs and they lived mostly and happily outside), that sadly means outlawing them once and for all.

Yes, there are owners who buck the trend, whose dogs are well-treated and therefore well-natured. But until there’s a way of guaranteeing they all fit that mould, we are better off without them as pets altogether. As the song goes: “If you love someone, set them free.” The same, surely, is true for dogs. - Suzanne Moore, The Telegraph

While a complete ban on dogs is not possible, stricter enforcement of harm, neglect, and nuisance ordinances would curtail dog ownership and the associated problems. There should be an immediate moratorium on allowing dogs in any public spaces.

The emotional support animal scam needs to be exposed and those scammers prosecuted.