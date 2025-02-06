Transhumanists believe there is no difference between humans and other animals. You and your dog are sentient beings. Humans have no soul or no elevated consciousness that would give them a special status on the animal hierarchy, or a responsibility to manage the beasts of burden around them. Since there is no God, or the earth itself is god, humans have no divine spark within them to animate their souls above the rest of the animal kingdom, or the plant kingdom. To transhumanists, a dog is a different version of person. A person is a different version of dog.

One Health is a collaborative, multisectoral, and transdisciplinary approach that works at local, regional, national, and global levels to achieve optimal health outcomes by recognizing the interconnection between people, animals, plants, and their shared environment. - Centers for Disease Control

I first presented my concern about animal idolatry in 2011.

There is another troubling trend in about which I can only offer anecdotal support that I believe points to the deterioration of our culture. It seems that Americans are becoming increasingly obsessed with animals and pets. Across the political and sociological continuum, many folks are creating an equivalency between animals and humans, almost to the point of animal worship. This concerns me and may point to the extreme fragmentation of society such that people are craving unconditional and nonjudgmental bonds, like that which can be received from a pet. It points to loneliness too, where people may be seeking out pets for social contact because they are not talking to their neighbors. A more troubling explanation for the animal obsession may be the devaluation of our own species, such that people believe there is no moral or spiritual difference between humans and other animals. To this writer, this phenomenon speaks to societal devolution. I am already anticipating a negative reaction to my hypothesis here; as a preemptive strike let me say, I do not hate dogs or cats!

Since I wrote this paragraph I have indeed started to dislike pets because of the way I see their owners treating them. Some owners are even exploiting laws to get special privileges for their pets. I have been asked to write disability letters for them. I will not do it. While most pet owners are responsible and respectful many are not. They try to impose their version of pet entitlement on everyone around them. Thankfully there are some public establishments that push back and do not feed the insanity.

The most troubling aspect of this trend is that it is not only Pagan religious environmentalists that are worshipping their dogs. Conservatives are doing it too. I watch their Tik Toc videos and listen to them speak about their dogs at church.

This troubling trend is connected to the emptiness of our consumer culture. Dogs fill voids, and while I see the value in finding some solace in animal support, I also believe animal idolatry is destructive and un-Christian. Dogs are non-sentient beings.

We have entered a period of common sense reformation, in which insane, transhuman philosophies like One Health are being exposed for the damage they are doing to the human condition. Hopefully, that reformation will include a return to common sense notions about pets. Enjoy your dogs but remember they are not your equals.

As always my approach is to empower people to act as if to universalize the maxim implied by their actions. People have personal agency. They make choices. This evil trend toward transhumanism will end when enough people make different choices.