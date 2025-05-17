I hereby draft the McCullough Foundation, Courageous Discourse/Focal Points organization to commence and lead the COVID 19 Democide Crimes Against Humanity International Task Force. The McCullough team will deputize any persons they believe will be necessary to complete their work. The task force will convene the panel that will work with legal authorities from multiple countries to identify the COVID Era crimes committed and bring justice for the mass negligent homicide.

The purpose of this next step is to formalize a process whereby the world can move beyond revealing the crimes and complaining about them to getting justice.