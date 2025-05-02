The Great Awakening is the emerging knowledge that the American Empire is evil.

The Empire is an international dictatorship.

It serves the international bankers.

It is a money-changing jobs program for elites.

It bought and bullied its way to preeminence as a global hegemon.

The Empire Managers have done multiple crimes against humanity and many false flag operations with disregard for the people affected, that were intentionally hidden from view by money-changing, brainwashing, and propaganda.

The Empire profits from unhealth and perpetual conflict.

It needs slaves.

The U.S. Department of Defense is the enforcement mechanism for the Empire. We saw what they did to the citizens of the world during the COVID Democide.

The primary product of the Empire economy is war.

The 20th Century wars were contrived, unnecessary, crimes against humanity.

America First is a misguided goal if it means leaving the American Empire intact, because the American Community is not the American Empire.

The alternative to this Empire is multipolarity nationalism in which all peoples of the world can choose to live in collaboration and peace in sovereign nations.

If an entity is resisting the Empire they are on the correct side of history.

We end the Empire by refusing to participate in it’s programs.

We should be supporting all national and international dissident non-participants.

The loss of innocence must be mourned if we Americans are to fully comprehend what we allowed to happen.

We were betrayed by cowards and psychopaths.

Patriotism to the American Empire is not virtuous. It is enabling tyranny.

Support your people, not your country.

A better world is waiting.