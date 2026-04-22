Every white person in the United States of America is a victim of the Southern Poverty Law Center/ U.S Government false flag deception.

The United States Department of Justice just revealed that the Southern Poverty Law Center has been using funds from its unsuspecting donors to accelerate and exaggerate threats from various white advocacy groups. They committed these crimes to enrich themselves and to simultaneously stigmatize all white people as potential racists. Thus, all white people have been harmed by their deception.

The SPLC works closely with the United States Government, and with other governments around the world. Democrats in the political world have used this deception and related propaganda as their primary electoral strategy. Their motivation is anti-white hatred, in addition to the pursuit of power and wealth. Their ultimate goal is to reduce the white population on the planet - white erasure.

The Great Replacement theory is correct. This is proof. Being a white identitarian is a logical defensive posture against powerful entities like the SPLC and the ADL.

It is time for a class action lawsuit against the SPLC, the Anti-Defamation League, other Jewish-led and funded attack groups, and the US Government itself to seek recompence from these hostile, and extremely wealthy, anti-white criminals.

Who will bring that suit?

At a very minimum, the people that were directly harmed by the SPLC deception deserve to be compensated for their injuries. I expect to hear from those victims soon.

Thank God the Trump Administration finally did something for white people.

Let’s take the next step.