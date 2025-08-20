Paving the Way

Glad you've found csofand's work. Certainly there were some hot lots and other strange things. If you haven't already seen it, back in early 2022 Rachel L. MacIntosh interviewed Craig Paardekooper about that. I managed to transcribe a couple of excerpts.

* * *

Craig Paardekooper Talks to Rachael L. MacIntosh About How Bad Is My Batch

How Bad is my Batch? Craig Paardekooper

Shadow Citizen, January 3, 2022

https://rumble.com/vrva7e-how-bad-is-my-batch-craid-paardekooper.html

Transcript of excerpts: https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/138969.html

* * *

It really was appalling, jawdroppingly appalling, to grok what Dr. Philip Buckhaults was saying in his testimony before the S Carolina senate about DNA contamination in the jabs— it should have been worldwide front page news. But of course it was censored. Here's that source:

SC Senate Hearing - USC Professor Dr. Phillip Buckhaults

SC 4 FREEDOM, posted September 13, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IEWHhrHiiTY&t=44s

For complete video of the session visit https://www.scstatehouse.gov/video/archives.php

Download: https://video.scstatehouse.gov/mp4/20230912SMedicalAffairsSenateCommittee13489_1.mp4

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 10:00 am

Senate Medical Affairs Committee

Pandemic Preparedness Listening Session

Transcript: https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/105739.html

