A Substacker who goes by CSOFand has been presenting state level all cause mortality data, and seeing the characteristic huge spikes in deaths after the gene therapy bioweapon was deployed in 2021. She found something different about the Illinois, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania data from 2020 that could blow the lid off the Covid crime conspiracy. These states had large spikes in mortality in 2020 that did not show up in other states. I have seen this data before and I believe we know what occurred, although an investigation is warranted.

CSOFand recounts and speculates:

*What I would like you to notice in the following three graphs for the “blue states” of Illinois, Massachusetts & Pennsylvania are two things: First, as my title of this post suggests, and considering Debbie Lerman’s “three spike pattern”, these three states really have no clear spike number two. That spike is the one we usually associate with the August of 2021 (highlighted in yellow) rollout of the fully approved Pfizer vaccine. Secondly, please look at the months of April and May in 2020 on each graph (I have highlighted those in light blue). All three “blue states” here have a significant spike in mortality in that timeframe which curiously does not show up in the “red state” graphs shown in my last post. Why would these things occur? Does it have something to do with the points that Super Sally brought up? Are we seeing the evidence of something different in the composition of the vaccines delivered to various regions? As for the April/May 2020 spike, that would have to be something other than the vaccines as the cause.

Covid itself? Hospital protocols?

Could a more virulent initial bioweapon have been released in those states in 2020 which resulted in more deaths than in other states? Yes. This would belie the natural spread theory which many of us already believe is bogus. The nefarious actors most likely released a weapon via aerosol of contamination of the food supply that got people sick, and then exploited the fear to build the Covid narrative.

More likely, these are states that strictly deployed the iatrogenic hospital protocols that we now know killed many thousands of patients unnecessarily. Here is my video from 2024 about the hospital murders that chronicles the courageous whistleblowing of nurse Zoe who was there when the crimes happened. The hospital professionals did the crime under orders from their state medical authorities and under supervision from lead doctors who were on the take for millions in federal bonuses for specific Covid subsidies, and for research grants and all sorts of other payola.

Let’s find out what happened.

Attorneys Generals in these states are not going to do anything because they are part of the criminal conspiracy. Outside forces will need to discover the truth and get justice. This was a crime against humanity.