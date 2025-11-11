During a breathtaking interview with Tucker Carlson, heroic geoengineering fighter Dane Witington of Geoengineering Watch is asking U.S. Service Members to defy immoral orders to poison the U.S. Population. They have a duty to listen to him.

The Commander in Chief is doing nothing while Americans are being poisoned by geoengineering and the Covid Bioweapon injections.

Witington also speculated that the U.S. Military may have deployed well-established geoengineering technology to disperse the original Covid toxin, which would supplant other prevailing hypotheses about the rapid transmission of that bioweapon. This is a bold claim that Covid Dissident warrior Sasha Latypova has also made, and has been heavily criticized for her speculation. I believe she and Witington may be correct, and it would explain the wide area dispersal of that bioweapon and all of the subsequent “variants”. The U.S. Military may have intentionally released a bioweapon on the world in order to meet some nefarious objective. This is a dark conclusion. It speculates that persons in the U.S. Military may be committing mass murder. It is so evil that it may be beyond the psychological capacity of most people to believe.

Witington listed several other instances of the government acknowledging that it has used chemical warfare methods to spread chemicals or other toxic agents on unsuspecting people either to test their capabilities or to harm an enemy. Thus, it is entirely possible that the military could have done something so nefarious to their own citizens. They have the capability, and they have revealed their mal-intentions before. It would mean the population is at war with its own military.

I am irate that my government may be intentionally poisoning me and the people I love with geoengineering technology. I demand that our civilian leadership at all levels of government take action immediately to stop the poisoning. Furthermore, anyone following immoral orders needs to defy those orders, or they will be deemed guilty accomplices to the mass poisoning.