President Trump just made it clear he is 100% behind the MRNA poison injection and the MRNA technology generally, and he will not change his mind despite all of our MAHA efforts to educate him and be patient with him. He is firmly with the enemy.

Trump also supports the Greater Israel Project genocide in the Middle East, which is an alignment with the devil.

President Trump also appears to support totalitarianism and transhumanism.

These unavoidable facts should make our new goals clear.

Eject our support for Trumpism, MAGA Conservatism, and Muskian-brand technocratic transhumanism.

Move Congress toward impeachment of the President for crimes against humanity.

MAGA was a temporary populist fad that gave us a needed disruption from Democrat tyrants in the United States and the globalist liberal rules based order.

Continue the positive disruption of Trumpism, but establish an Americans for Health and Happiness bi-partisan political coalition. Replace Trump and his MAGA followers with wiser leaders who have better ideas and less narcissism.

I plan to support new leaders as they emerge.

More details about the AHH coalition are forthcoming but all of the ideas are contained herein this Substack and from many other idea-spreaders in the burgeoning health and happiness movement. The movement behind the Americans for Health and Happiness Coalition is the natural outgrowth of primitive MAGA and MAHA.

We wish to thank President Trump for the valuable service he provided.