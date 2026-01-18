Government spending (including fraudulent spending) that moves through nonprofits, government departments, and non-governmental organizations, on scams like climate change, the war on drugs, pandemics, unnecessary wars, even poverty, functions as stimulus for the artificial economy. We need it.

I am glad to see some commentators picking up on a major theme Austrian economists have been highlighting for a long time.

This is how Edward Dowd discussed the problem:

… if you reduce the fraud too fast the government outlays shrink and treasury issuance decreases too fast causing the Jenga credit tower built on pristine collateral to wobble as M2 decreases. After the great financial crisis the banking fraud morphed into federal and state fraud enabled by the Fed. Fraud is a feature not a bug.

That fake economy is the playground for the elite families that send their kids to the liberal arts schools and work in all the fake jobs that rely on this stimulus. Many of the job-holders and the recipients of the largess are women that cannot do productive things. This sector is fake because it does not reflect real productive economic activity like making things, growing things, and fixing things in response to real wants and needs. Instead, the elites create a scam, they deploy their media and their intelligence communities to make the scam seem important, then move money to satisfy the demand to address it. It is a tried and true marketing technique. It works well.

Debunking the money-laundering scams and curtailing the associated artificial spending necessarily throws the world into a depression, unless miraculously, real human needs and productive energies increase dramatically to offset the declines in the artificial economy. I do not see that happening quickly or at all, thus we either continue the artificial spending (maybe shifting to alternative scams), or we enter a world-wide depression. I have been emotionally prepared for the latter outcome.

So few conservatives understand this reality. Progressives understand and they have made their choice. Is there some sort of middle ground?

I have yet to hear any national leader spell this out in stark terms for the American people. Even the Libertarians appear afraid to speak about this inevitability.