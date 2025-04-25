A foreign scientist comes to a new company in Massachusetts that had close ties to the U.S. Government security apparatus (and perhaps foreign intelligence services) to help the company make novel “vaccines”. He embraces a technology that showed promise as an illegal gain of function bioweapon platform but had no track record for success as a therapeutic (countermeasure).

A bioweapon from that same platform hits the planet (accidentally) in 2019.

Zaks races to find an antidote for Moderna as a key player in Operation Warp Speed to save the world from the (naturally occurring) “virus” that was really a bioweapon.

Zaks arranges all sorts of testing of his product in 2020, but also knew he was shielded from liability because of the PREP Law and the almost assured Emergency Use Authorization for any government-sanctioned vaccine product for COVID 19.

He tells the world that the trials have been successful. The product works!

He makes millions from stock sells during the buildup of the MRNA “miracle”.

Except we later learned the injections did not work at all, they killed millions, and permanently disabled hundreds of millions. Oh well. That’s too bad for them.

Zaks left Moderna in 2021 (presumably to live happily ever after back in his home country). Moderna announced his departure in February 2021. He was slated to leave in September 2021. I will leave it to internet sleuths to see when he actually left.

If this guy is innocent he needs to come forward now to reveal the guilty parties.

Otherwise we could assume he created the toxic recipe, hyped it deceptively, made millions from it as people died, then left the scene of the crime.

This sounds a little bit like what the Sackler Family did with pain management and their Opioid products. Announce a threat. Provide a mandated solution. Get rich.

The Sackler’s had to use their influence to get the JCAHO to change their recommendations (requirements) for pain management so that their Opioids would be considered essential. All Zaks had to do was “convince” his entirely independent and ethical colleague Peter Marks at the FDA that his new injections might work.

By the way, Marks quit the FDA in a huff a few months ago. I doubt he made any money from investments or royalties during his tenure there.

H/T Mark Trozzi who wrote this:

The Case for Criminal Investigation

What Dr. Zaks promised as a miracle solution has proven to be a massive crisis. The COVID-19 “vaccines” have not only failed to deliver protection—they have actively harmed millions and prolonged the disease they were meant to resolve. Given the predictable negative efficacy of the product, the continued global toll of death and disease, and his own revealing statements in a 2020 interview, Dr. Zaks deserves not only more recognition—but a full criminal investigation.

I have a close family member who was seriously injured by the Moderna product, and several others who have been adversely affected. I have standing, if only emotionally.

Speculations

I wonder if President Trump, whom I voted for three times and still support, has any investments, or his family (Jared Kushner) has any investments in Moderna. Did they have a stake in Moderna (or Pfizer) in 2020 when the stock value exploded?

One of the unanswered questions is how the MRNA Gene Therapies became so dangerous. Were the original products designed to harm people as former Vice President at Pfizer Michael Yeadon maintains, or were they adulterated in the supply chain? I wonder if there are any international actors that have experience with large-scale supply chain adulteration. I wonder if Mr. Zaks has any clues about that.

Some might also speculate that Zaks could have been hired to make a de-population instrument. When his task was complete he left.

Or, less nefariously and as I wrote previously, these elite class players had this awesome world-wide system in place that they had been practicing for years, and it would be really fun to implement it to see what would happen. They had this cool countermeasure technology almost ready to go, and it would be cool to see what it did.

Oh, by the way, coincidentally, the German Stazi State just sentenced COVID Democide fighter Reiner Fuellmich to over two more years in prison so that he will be unable to continue his COVID crimes inquiry. The German authorities are coming down hard on dissidents like Fuellmich and writer C.J. Hopkins because they say they fear reactionary nationalism. I think they fear the truth.

Several German public health whistleblowers have already admitted that their COVID Pandemic decisions were imposed on them by foreign entities, and were adopted for political reasons, without scientific justification. Yet they are jailing a guy who was exposing that malfeasance three years ago and harassing other truth-tellers.

Moderna in Massachusetts appears to be ground zero for what looks like an international criminal racketeering enterprise with the governments of the United States and Israel leading the way and with accomplice governments all over the world.

If not Reiner Fuellmich who?