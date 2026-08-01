“History reminds us that harmful ideas can spread when too few people are willing to question them. Whether out of fear, exhaustion, or the belief that one person’s voice won’t matter, silence can allow movements to grow without meaningful scrutiny.” - Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans Newsletter

In 2020, I could see we had entered the American Bolshevik-style cultural revolution. Anything remotely European in origin or expression was being eradicated, while European-origin people were being guilt-tripped into submission. I put my career and relationships on the line to try to stop it. I believe we did, at least for now.

I have fought the trans contagion hard, speaking out in clinical forums, suffered recriminations and lost income, but on that front as well, we are winning.

The MRNA fueled technocratic transhumanism was on the march in 2021 as a fooled and cowed international population was given a technocratic elixir to solve a manufactured crisis. On that front as well, dissidents beat back the onslaught. We are winning, but that threat is unyielding. It will take a popular war to defeat that evil.

The American security state has been revealed as a fascist arm of the oligopoly that is above all governments. A small percentage of Americans is starting to understand what this means. We live under fascist control right now, and that control will be totalitarian very soon if we do nothing.

What will you do?

If only there were evil people somewhere insidiously committing evil deeds, and it were necessary only to separate them from the rest of us and destroy them. But the line dividing good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being. And who is willing to destroy a piece of his own heart? - Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (1973)