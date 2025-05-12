The authors of a recent Axios article just wrote that “MAGA Loyalists” whoever they are, now want to preserve Western Civilization. That is an amusing development because saving Western Civilization was our stated goal in 2016,

when the new Right catapulted on the scene and was lambasted, censored, and eliminated by the Establishment. We called ourselves Western Chauvinists at that time or Alt Light or Alt Right. Eventually we re-branded as Dissident Right. It seems that a new brand is now pushing our common sense message. I say so be it, as long as the goal is pursued.

My thesis is that the only way to save Western Civilization is to make the people of the West healthy again, because only a resilient people can renew their civilization.

Thus, our church for health and happiness created this broad-based civilizational renewal plan in 2021. We are gratified to see so many of our tenets being adopted by MAHA and the Trump Administration, and considerable progress being made.

The Rediscovery of the American Nation

Our Proposal for MAHA

Composed in early 2021



The following statement represents our strategic plan for the complete overhaul of the American Community. We want to restore the traditional understandings and common-sense ways of being of our historic Western nations because we believe those values create healthiness, happiness, and holiness.



This is not a political document. It is a philosophy statement with action steps.



Goal

Improve the health and mental health of the nation



Position

Launch a national wellness commission (MAHA) and enact policies and laws to build the health and mental health capacity of the nation.



1. Combine Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare, VA, and all other federal healthcare programs into a single-payer program.

2. Evaluate all federal disability programs for effectiveness and fraud.

3. Create a jobs program and requirement for all federal disability program recipients.

4. End all Covid 19 mandates.

5. Make MRNA treatments illegal.

6. Re-invent the Covid 19 federal taskforce to encourage prevention and early treatment.

7. Fully support Nuremberg 2 to identity the International Covid Criminal Conspiracy.

8. Educate the public about Mass Formation.

9. Punish the public officials and healthcare professionals that lied to the American people for political advantage or financial gain.

10. Launch a national program to combat anxiety and depression via health promotion, not pharmaceutical treatment.

11. Launch a national program to reduce the American reliance on psychotropic medications.

12. Launch a national commission to work with every professional association to evaluate the effectiveness of all professional counseling methods.

13. Launch a national commission to combat obesity and all other metabolic disorders.

14. Launch a national commission to combat online pornography.

15. Launch a national commission to combat the effects of a materialistic value orientation.

16. Launch a national commission to combat excessive use of video games.

17. Launch a national commission to combat the effects of excessive screen time.

18. Launch a national commission to stop the normalization and contagion of sex-based psychological disorders.

19. Declare a public health emergency to enact a moratorium on trans surgeries.

20. Declare a public health emergency to stop the proliferation of adult-child sex.

21. Announce a public health program to promote heteronormativity.

22. Announce a public health campaign to increase positive spirituality.

23. Announce a public health campaign to promote one man-one woman marriage.

24. Announce a public health campaign to strengthen the American nuclear family.

25. Declare all inner-cities federal disaster zones.

26. Announce an intention to work with states to enforce all criminal laws for violent crimes and drug offenses.

27. Announce an intention to work with states to reinstate common-sense bail amounts.

28. Declare a public health campaign to combat marijuana misinformation.

29. Announce a public health campaign to minimize body disfiguration (tattoos).

30. Announce the expansion of the AmeriCorps program for 18- to 26-year-old boys.

--------------------------------------

We are not anarchists. We support legitimate government that is comprised of the people it works for. This federal government in the United States and most other Western nations is now based on delusions and dominated by corporate greed and government corruption. The delusions feed their power and are reinforced with ministries of truth, which are actually propaganda outlets from the emperors. Parallel systems are necessary to avoid their poison. A nonviolent cultural secession is now necessary.



.....in a climate of mistrust that our government has created, and in which faith in cultural institutions is at an all-time low, all of us are in trouble. We must reform and replace this group of corrupt tyrants in governments, their corporate masters, and their media enablers that usurped our governments. Small efforts by farmers and local entrepreneurs are helping us to do that. - Rev Kev