How can anyone go on living as if everything is fine when the evidence that we are living under the rule of criminal overlords in a totalitarian technocracy is plain to see?

The conspiracy theory PSYOP may be the most effective psychological operation of all time because it makes it possible for smart people to deny obvious realities.

Yesterday, I read Jon Fleetwood’s incredible piece about the newest version of geoengineering/sun blocking being previewed by an Israeli company. Yes, this is direct evidence that the thing we conspiracy theorists have called chemtrails is real. Jon was referencing a controlled opposition piece from Politico, an old rag used by the globalists to tell us what we are supposed to believe. The climate criminals realize their gig is up. Apparently, even the President has awakened to this massive crime against humanity. The climate criminals are spraying all sorts of dangerous compounds all over the planet to block out the sun in what they would describe as a Dionysian attempt to save the world. In truth, this is a mercenary attempt by the technocrats and their worker bees to get rich by exploiting the climate change hoax, and achieve total control of the population. It is a psychopathic conspiracy.

Addendum: Jon just published a critical update. A new study out of Columbia University just concluded that sun-blocking (stratospheric aerosol injection) does not work because the technology is flawed, it can never work, and it may be doing tremendous damage to humans. Jon concludes: The Columbia University study leaves no ambiguity: solar geoengineering is a scientific, logistical, and moral failure.

Yet, presumably this crime against humanity continues.

Overnight, during an insomnia break, I listened to the most recent Geoengineering Watch with Dane Wigington, and learned that the gangster geoengineers were recently caught spraying aluminum and barium in Idaho, where I now live, and came to try to escape from toxicities elsewhere. This disclosure has me wondering if I breathed in this stuff because I am an extremely healthy sixty-five tear old and recently I have been suffering from a weird inner ear malady that doctors have said is “allergies”. For some reason Idahoans have been reporting a dramatic increase in symptoms like mine since the spring. I believe we are under direct assault via weather warfare. We are allergic to poisons released by men (Lyme Disease anybody?).

I woke up to find this eye-opening movie, The Agenda, which lays out the emerging technocratic totalitarian nightmare our overlords are installing for us. Watch this movie and after the shock you will immediately know what you need to do as a warrior in the resistance force for team humanity.

Then there is the breaking news about electoral fraud evidence from 2020.

The great political coup of 2016.

The ongoing Zionist conspiracy.

The NBA fix.

And of course the Covid Democide that I have written about extensively already.

Then this, a seminal piece, a review of Elizabeth Woodworth’s upcoming book, Martyrs to the Unspeakable, that makes the most compelling case so far that our own government assassinated our best humanitarian leaders because they were not going along with the fascist agenda. Woodworth believes (and I agree) that American Democracy died after World War II, and we have been living an illusion since then.

The bottom line is that we are living under the growing control of a fascist, technocratic, globalist, banking cabal that is ubiquitously monitoring, influencing, and poisoning us. We are no longer Americans. We are team humanity.

Our responsibility is to resist these totalitarian incursions in every conceivable way we can. We must engage in peaceful non-participation as Solzhenitsyn recommended as a way to defeat Soviet totalitarianism before that empire fell in 1989. We must bring down this American globalist empire similarly, through non-violent revolution.

Here are the top twelve things you can do to fight the revolution:

Move to a red state. Organize communities for sharing and support with other awake revolutionaries. Eat organic. Buy local meats and vegetables. Homeschool. Use cash. Avoid the normie healthcare system. Stop vaccinating. Get rid of all connected devices, including especially your appliances and your smartphone. Do not watch normie media or entertainment including sports ball. Stop consuming unnecessary creature comforts. Speak truth assertively, always.

Please suggest other actions you are taking in the comment section below.

I will leave you with this: