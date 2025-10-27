Paving the Way

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paving the Way's avatar
Paving the Way
1dEdited

Yes, I do have frequent anaphylaxes reactions so this is not entirely new. I read that O negative people are predisposed to inflammation to everything. It may be a good thing. I lost hearing in my right ear and have the feeling of fullness on that side. More recently my throat is full of phlegm so I have some trouble swallowing. It comes and goes. My glands are swollen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
PERSISTENT OBJECTOR to new IHR's avatar
PERSISTENT OBJECTOR to new IHR
1d

Can you describe the inner ear symptoms?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Old School Counselor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture