How can anyone go on living as if everything is fine when the evidence that we are living as slaves under the rule of criminal overlords in a totalitarian technocracy is plain to see?
We are being monitored, influenced, and poisoned.
The conspiracy theory PSYOP may be the most effective psychological operation of all time because it makes it possible for smart people to deny obvious realities.
Yesterday, I read Jon Fleetwood’s incredible piece about the newest version of geoengineering/sun blocking being previewed by an Israeli company. Yes, this is direct evidence that the thing we conspiracy theorists have called chemtrails is real. Jon was referencing a controlled opposition piece from Politico, an old rag used by the globalists to tell us what we are supposed to believe. The climate criminals realize their gig is up. Apparently, even the President has awakened to this massive crime against humanity. The climate criminals are spraying all sorts of dangerous compounds all over the planet to block out the sun in what they would describe as a Dionysian attempt to save the world. In truth, this is a mercenary attempt by the technocrats and their worker bees to get rich by exploiting the climate change hoax, and achieve total control of the population. It is a psychopathic conspiracy.
Addendum: Jon just published a critical update. A new study out of Columbia University just concluded that sun-blocking (stratospheric aerosol injection) does not work because the technology is flawed, it can never work, and it may be doing tremendous damage to humans. Jon concludes: The Columbia University study leaves no ambiguity: solar geoengineering is a scientific, logistical, and moral failure.
Yet, presumably this crime against humanity continues.
Overnight, during an insomnia break, I listened to the most recent Geoengineering Watch with Dane Wigington, and learned that the gangster geoengineers were recently caught spraying aluminum and barium in Idaho, where I now live, and came to try to escape from toxicities elsewhere. This disclosure has me wondering if I breathed in this stuff because I am an extremely healthy sixty-five tear old and recently I have been suffering from a weird inner ear malady that doctors have said is “allergies”. For some reason Idahoans have been reporting a dramatic increase in symptoms like mine since the spring. I believe we are under direct assault via weather warfare. We are allergic to poisons released by men (Lyme Disease anybody?).
I woke up to find this eye-opening movie, The Agenda, which lays out the emerging technocratic totalitarian nightmare our overlords are installing for us. Watch this movie and after the shock you will immediately know what you need to do as a warrior in the resistance force for team humanity.
Then there is the breaking news about electoral fraud evidence from 2020.
The great political coup of 2016.
The ongoing Zionist conspiracy.
The NBA fix.
And of course the Covid Democide that I have written about extensively already.
Then this, a seminal piece, a review of Elizabeth Woodworth’s upcoming book, Martyrs to the Unspeakable, that makes the most compelling case so far that our own government assassinated our best humanitarian leaders because they were not going along with the fascist agenda. Woodworth believes (and I agree) that American Democracy died after World War II, and we have been living an illusion since then.
The bottom line is that we are living under the growing control of a fascist, technocratic, globalist, banking cabal that is ubiquitously monitoring, influencing, and poisoning us. We are no longer Americans. We are team humanity.
Our responsibility is to resist these totalitarian incursions in every conceivable way we can. We must engage in peaceful non-participation as Solzhenitsyn recommended as a way to defeat Soviet totalitarianism before that empire fell in 1989. We must bring down this American globalist empire similarly, through non-violent revolution.
Here are the top twelve things you can do to fight the revolution:
Move to a red state.
Organize communities for sharing and support with other awake revolutionaries.
Eat organic.
Buy local meats and vegetables.
Homeschool.
Use cash.
Avoid the normie healthcare system.
Stop vaccinating.
Get rid of all connected devices, including especially your appliances and your smartphone.
Do not watch normie media or entertainment including sports ball.
Stop consuming unnecessary creature comforts.
Speak truth assertively, always.
Please suggest other actions you are taking in the comment section below.
I will leave you with this:
You are not Alone
“To all my friends out there who know what’s really going on… To all my conspiracy theorist friends… Yes, sometimes it’s a curse and not always a blessing to be awake. Awakening is the most liberating, alienating, excruciating, empowering, lonely, confusing, freeing, frightening, expansive journey. If you find yourself struggling as you try to process all this insanity, you are not alone. No one talks about the darkness that accompanies awakening, or the GRIEF.
Not only grieving the life and illusions you once had but the realization that almost everything you thought you once knew, is a LIE. The beliefs you’ve held, people you’ve trusted, principles you were taught- ALL LIES. Shattering illusions is RARELY an enjoyable experience. There is a considerable amount of discomfort that comes with growth and the grieving process doesn’t stop there.
With these newfound realizations, you then find yourself grieving all over again. Grieving the loss of many relationships with people who just don’t “get it”. Feeling alone; being ridiculed and shamed, not only by the masses but for many of you, your very own family and friends too. Feeling like you no longer have much in common with the people you are surrounded by.
Struggling with carrying on bullshit, shallow conversations that lack substance with those who are still fast asleep. Even feeling disconnected from your entire support system because they can’t see what you see. Some even grieve the loss of their ignorance- because “ignorance is bliss” and reality is harsh. Awakening can be a lonely road and you will often find yourself journeying alone.
There is no way to sugarcoat it- Awakening to the realities of this world is brutal. It will have you running through the entire gamut of human emotions. You have to master the art of diving down the darkest of rabbit holes only to come out and still function in daily life, and that’s a skill people don’t talk about enough. Some of you are struggling with feeling disconnected from family and friends, it’s as though they exist in another world.
Please know you are not alone, and not only are you not alone, you have an entire tribe standing with you. We may be separated by miles, but we are DEEPLY connected; in purpose and in spirit.” – Anonymous
Yes, I do have frequent anaphylaxes reactions so this is not entirely new. I read that O negative people are predisposed to inflammation to everything. It may be a good thing. I lost hearing in my right ear and have the feeling of fullness on that side. More recently my throat is full of phlegm so I have some trouble swallowing. It comes and goes. My glands are swollen.
Can you describe the inner ear symptoms?