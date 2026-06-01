I dug out this three year old video that turned out to be ahead of its time.

And another related video about a courageous doctor from Canada who came forward to expose the malpractice, and the nervous breakdowns that are about to occur among the affirmation zombie therapy class as their malpractice is exposed.

There have now been several de-transitioner lawsuits that named their psychotherapists won by the plaintiffs because their psychotherapists failed to do their jobs effectively. More lawsuits are in the pipeline.

We need these results to stimulate broader systemic reform.

I believe seventy-five percent of the psychotherapists that participated in the trans malpractice were just going along with the conventional wisdom and the peer pressure to conform. That does not excuse their culpability because many other psychotherapists did not go along. They used better clinical judgment and they resisted the peer pressure. I was one of them.

Relatedly, a recent Supreme Court decision, Chiles v. Salazar, has now paved the way to more ethical practice with questioning people. That decision should have the effect of scaling back the draconian Conversion Therapy Laws that had frightened common sense psychotherapists away from treating questioning people. Hopefully this will stimulate a return to common sense counseling.

My state, Idaho, just passed a law that requires mental health professionals to inform parents of their child’s decision to socially transition to the opposite sex or to no sex within 72 hours of that decision. Why was this ever a question? A psychotherapist that colluded with a child against her parents was always committing malpractice. Somehow, we allowed professionals to do this routinely for several years.

The good news is that I am hearing that in many places the “trans fad” is dead or dying. Kids have moved on to other obsessions. We called it a fad and we were correct.

However, many families have been permanently broken and lives ruined because psychotherapists did their jobs poorly.

Justice is required.