Several people I follow on X are asking Why are European people worshipping a Middle Eastern God? and Why don’t European people have their own distinct religion as people from most other regions of the world do?

These are interesting questions.

Why did the Bible constructors include the ancient Jewish books (The Old Testament) in their final product? That decision seemed to forever connect the new Christianity to the old Middle Eastern Judaism. Was that their intention?

Christians and Jews worked together to kill off Paganism first in the Roman Empire, and then throughout Europe, that was later called Christendom. I do not know if European Paganism is the answer but I also do not understand why Christian colonization of the people and practices of Paganism is considered righteous. This was a hostile takeover of a people by destroying an important aspect of their culture.

It may be that something new may emerge that can capture the imaginations and the spiritual passions of European people, but that remains to be seen. It is clear to me though, that whatever comes next would come after a bridge that would help traditional European people let go of their historical Christian identity.

Roman Catholics are enjoying a renaissance by trumpeting the “one true church” advantage. There is something to that because Catholics were there at the beginning (and can claim Apostolic Succession) only to have heretics usurp their hegemony in the 16th Century. To that end Roman Catholics are making a play for European authenticity. But, Catholicism is a universalist faith that enjoys greater membership in non-European places. It also placed its celebrations on top of existing Pagan holidays (that many Europeans still celebrate), so how can it claim to be the authentic European faith? There isn’t anything distinctly European about it.

Protestants believe the American identity is inextricably tied to Protestantism because members of English Protestant churches founded the nation, and put their religious signature on it They have a strong case. Perhaps that is why America is so fragmented today. The America First reformation may requite Christian Nationalism, and that would mean Protestant Christian Nationalism if the revolutionaries want to be American authentic. It may sort out that way, but that does not settle the question of rediscovering a distinctly European spirituality because America is not Europe.

What about Australia, Canada, South Afrika, New Zealand, and each of the European nations? Is Christianity a tie that still binds their people, or is it irrelevant to them as a unifying force in an increasingly non-Christian landscape?

Who gets to decide these things? If history is our guide, the decision-makers will be the oligarchs who promulgate and manage culture, not the people that live it. Could this transformative era be different? I’d like to think it could but I may be naive.

I believe people of European descent, who are essentially white people, and are being replaced wherever they live, need a religion that can bind them together as Europeans, and I believe that aspect of cultural homogeneity is necessary for their survival. I have not been thinking about this issue for very long because I seldom questioned Christian homogeneity, thus I appreciate the existing and growing contributions from many of our more radical European Identitarian thought leaders. This question seems important to me to offer for your consideration.

The subtext here should be obvious to readers. It is acceptable and natural for white people to be proud of who they are, and to want to survive and prosper. That means intentional organizing by European Identitarians for European Identitarians. Finding a shared religious identity would be one important way to do that. Christianity has served that unifying purpose for two thousand years but could that be changing?