The title is a quote from Nicholas Fuentes, the America First firebrand that is taking the internet by storm after his recent interview with Tucker Carlson.

He speaks for millions of heritage Americans.

Fuentes also said: “I and all of Generation Z are on a warpath because we have grown up in a society with no God, no country, and no men.”

These are memes and song lyrics in the making for Generation Z content creators.

Count this baby-boomer among his supporters, and everyone like him that is fighting for our people.

Go get em Z’s!