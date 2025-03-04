Every day I receive more information about the life-endangering contamination around me from multiple sources.

Today it was this information from a new study about the health risks of electro- magnetic fields. I first read about it on the World Council for Health Substack.

From the study Abstract:

“Of the 36 chronic diseases and conditions that more than doubled (1990-2015), the U.S. Navy study warned us of the connection between wireless radiation and twenty-three of those chronic diseases, predicting what has indeed happened to the health of Americans.” “By ignoring the earlier science, U.S. regulators failed to protect the American people from the dangers of wireless technologies. In doing so, they imposed millions of unnecessary chronic exposure conditions on the American public. By 2015, the 23 diseases the U.S. Navy predicted may have added more than $2 trillion in annual health care costs to the U.S. economy due to their negligence.

I knew EMF’s were bad but not this bad. To make matters worse, the United States Government has had this information since 1971 and did nothing to protect us. Presumably this was done because of the love of all things technological, and the pursuit of consumer convenience and corporate profits. I believe it is a crime.

I believe the United States Government is a crime factory.

How can a person who wants to live a healthy life shield himself from environmental exposures? I am going to try.