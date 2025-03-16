Given that the most important thing in life for President Trump appears to be to be liked by as many people as possible, I doubt he will be able to do the hard things that are necessary to save the United States of America.

We already know that the President is not willing to take courageous action about the COVID Democide - or he is in psychotic denial like most of the population. The pollsters are undoubtedly telling him that to take truthful positions about the plandemic and the gene therapy poisons will scare the normie public and will be unpopular. Thus, he probably believes it is better to allow people to stay in denial.

This is a tragic error because people will continue to die. I cannot condone any awake person around the President that is not in the Oval Office screaming truth at him every day. I know for sure that there are nationalists and populists around him that know the truth about the poison gene therapy that should be putting it all on the line.

Secondly, I have been reading that we are seeing small declines in the President’s approval rating these past few weeks (To be clear, I never believed the “landslide” and “mandate” pronouncements about the election). This is understandable because the President is doing hard things and most Americans do not want hard things done. They want cash in their pockets and happy delusion. Consequently, an effective leader, knowing this psychological reality about selfish Americans, would continue to push reforms and spending cuts, even if the decreases in federal spending hurt temporarily. I doubt President Trump will have the stomach for that as he watches his daily approval rating decline. We already saw glimpses of this as he pushed for the latest continuing resolution while more courageous and principled men like Congressman Massie and Senator Paul held out. This is an ominous sign.

Finally, President Trump appears to have made the calculus that being unwavering pro-Israel is popular, thus he will not rock that boat. The people around him appear to have passed the Zionist litmus test too. It is unlikely we will see the President stand up to the Middle East warmongers, and we are likely going to continue perpetual war in the Middle East to keep the Israelis and the dumb Christian Zionists in the United States happy and well-compensated. President Trump could go the Tucker Carlson route and be instrumental in forging a better America First Coalition but that seems very unlikely given his tendency so far to sell out for cash, protection, and popularity.

I do not want to be so cynical to suggest that President Trump never acts from principle, but his history and repeated comments suggest his basic narcissistic impulse to be liked is his primary motivator. Unfortunately that will not work for us.

President Trump needs a spiritual guide who has the correct philosophies, who can hold him to higher characterological excellence. I do not see such a man yet who can serve in that role. We need him to come forward, or soon everything could be lost.