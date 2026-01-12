This will go out today on my Psychology Today description.

I offer garden-variety counseling in as politically correct a manner as possible so as to get one standard deviation outcomes while not offending anyone.

I do not work with assertive white men or with anyone else that has been targeted for extinction, because I would not want to stand in the way of progress.

I have memorized all of the model-specific jargon and all of the approved buzz-words that I can spout to sound like a cool counselor that knows stuff.

I am a world class nodder. I went to graduate school for that.

I wear light brown khakis and a boring vest to every session.

I never confront, ever because that might create discomfort.

All of my patients are required to bring a service puppy to every session.

Queer accepting? Is there a word that is queerer than queer?

My office is non-offensive. Everything is mauve.

I have a picture of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Gandhi in the waiting room. I also have Native American and Buddhist furnishings. I only serve Macha tea and never too hot. And of course Rainbows! That reminds me. I use exclamation points in every sentence of my office correspondence. I want people to feel valued.

As an agent of social control I reinforce all of the sanctioned societal narratives in order to keep people in line. My referral sources love that.

My goal is to keep people moderately depressed and moderately anxious so they keep coming to see me and consume all of the approved psychotropic medications.

All of my patients like me because I am imminently likeable (or is that lickable?)

If you have any suggestions for me please leave them below. I want to be the best therapist I can be!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!