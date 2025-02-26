I just learned that a group called A People’s Union U.S.A. is organizing something called The 24 Hour Economic Blackout for this Friday February 27th. I’m in.

Here is their announcement.

The 24 hour Economic Blackout

As our first initial act, we turn it off.

For one day we show them who really holds the power

WHEN:

Thursday February 27th from Midnight till Friday The 28th Midnight

(A full 24 hours of the 28th)

12:00 AM to 12:00 AM

WHAT NOT TO DO:

Do not make any purchases

Do not shop online, or in-store

No Amazon, No Walmart, No Best Buy

Nowhere!

Do not spend money on:

Fast Food

Gas

Major Retailers

Do not use Credit or Debit Cards for non essential spending

WHAT YOU CAN DO:

Only buy essentials of absolutely necessary

(Food, Medicine, Emergency Supplies)

If you must spend, ONLY support small, local businesses.

SPREAD THE MESSAGE

Talk about it, post about it, and document your actions that day!

WHY THIS MATTERS!

~ Corporations and banks only care about their bottom line.

~ If we disrupt the economy for just ONE day, it sends a powerful message.

~ If they don't listen (they wont) we make the next blackout longer (We will)

This is our first action.

This is how we make history.

February 28th

The 24 Hour Economic Black Out Begins.

For some reason Leftist groups have coopted this protest as if this is a Leftist opportunity to protest DEI and other Trumpian counter-initiatives. I noticed that race-opportunist Al Sharpton has jumped on the protest bandwagon along with other race hustlers and assorted communists. Perhaps they had not noticed that we conservative populists/nationalists have the same economic goals as they do.

I already avoid patronizing all corporate retailers and Amazon. I have my money in local banks. I buy local meat and vegetables. I never buy fast food or patronize restaurant chains. I eat regenerative/organic exclusively. I do not watch commercial television. I avoid PHARMA products. I resist Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and the rest of that social media spyware. I use X, Rumble, and Substack only. I support the corporate/commercial economy only if I must and I am not happy about it when I do. Most importantly I try to encourage everyone to do the same.

Maybe this is good news. I have often said that I see many areas of potential convergence between conservative and liberal populists. This could be it.

I want to live in a small business dominated, mostly agrarian community.

I want to help end the FED controlled artificial banking slave system. I have always understand that means tanking the current phony economy.

I want the stock market to crash. It is an immoral casino for sociopaths.

I am fully prepared for an economic depression. It is the only way forward.

I want a more reasonable income gap between working class and affluent people.

I want to end global capitalism/fascism.

I want the COVID corporate criminals and their fascist partners in government incarcerated.

I would be happy if there were no corporations, which are creations of the state.

I view anti-consumerism and health striving as protest activities.

I want lasting peace among nations.

I want the American Empire to die.

I favor nationalist/multipolarity that respects all peoples and cultures.

I want a good society that prioritizes community over individuality.

I want a society that values minimalism over maximizing.

I want a society that values spirituality over consumerism.

I want truth to be more important than money.

To my friends on the Left. You obviously do not understand conservative populism.

As far as I can see the major differences between us are that we do not hate ourselves, we go to church more often than you do, we aren’t cool about the Queer thing but we are willing to leave it alone as long as it does not assault us, we respect authority and tradition a little more than you do, we have a narrower lens of right vs. wrong/normal vs. abnormal, and we have more acceptance of the natural order of things than you do.

On Friday, I will shop at a small business that is owned by someone I know.

Otherwise, I am with you.

In populism,

Rev Kev